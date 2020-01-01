Diet Plan For Tattoo Aftercare: Things To Eat And Avoid For A Month

A tattoo is a form of body modification where a design is made by inserting ink, dyes and pigments into the dermis layer of the skin to change the pigment. The art of making a tattoo is known as tattooing. Tattoo’s fall under three broad categories and they are symbolic, pictorial and purely decorative. Tattoo aftercare requires a diet that one should maintain at least for a month for accelerating the healing process. Here are a few items that one should include and exclude from one’s diet to maintain their tattoos.

What not to eat?

Alcoholic drinks

Ready-made sodas and juices

Instant noodles, frozen meals, ice cream

Fried foods like fast food, chips, and more

Processed meats like ham, sausage, bacon, salami

Sweets, stuffed biscuits, cakes, pastries, chocolates

Unhealthy food items which contain refined oils, sugars, salt and hydrogenated fats are a big no and should be excluded immediately after getting tattooed. Including the above-mentioned food items in your diet will increase inflammation and also hinder the skin healing process. The food items may also lead to other health-related problems like high cholesterol and headaches. Ideally, the above-mentioned food items should not be included in someone’s diet at least for a month after getting a tattoo.

What to eat?

Tomatoes

Berries

Citrus fruits

Broccoli

Avocados

Green leafy vegetables

After getting tattooed, include the above-mentioned food items in your diet to accelerate the skin healing process. One should consume food items which are rich in antioxidant and anti-inflammatory. Include food items that contain good fats like avocados, nuts, salmon, tuna, peanuts, chia seeds and many more. Citrus fruits like orange and acerola are also helpful.

