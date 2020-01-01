Diet Plan For Tattoo Aftercare: Things To Eat And Avoid For A Month

A tattoo is a form of body modification where a design is made by inserting ink, dyes and pigments into the dermis layer of the skin to change the pigment. The art of making a tattoo is known as tattooing. Tattoo’s fall under three broad categories and they are symbolic, pictorial and purely decorative. Tattoo aftercare requires a diet that one should maintain at least for a month for accelerating the healing process. Here are a few items that one should include and exclude from one’s diet to maintain their tattoos.
Unhealthy food items which contain refined oils, sugars, salt and hydrogenated fats are a big no and should be excluded immediately after getting tattooed. Including the above-mentioned food items in your diet will increase inflammation and also hinder the skin healing process. The food items may also lead to other health-related problems like high cholesterol and headaches. Ideally, the above-mentioned food items should not be included in someone’s diet at least for a month after getting a tattoo.
After getting tattooed, include the above-mentioned food items in your diet to accelerate the skin healing process. One should consume food items which are rich in antioxidant and anti-inflammatory. Include food items that contain good fats like avocados, nuts, salmon, tuna, peanuts, chia seeds and many more. Citrus fruits like orange and acerola are also helpful.
