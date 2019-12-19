Diabetes Diet Plan: Why You Should Add Brussels Sprouts To Your Diet

With the Christmas and New Year just around the corner, people must be excited about the celebrations. The holiday season means relishing on lip-smacking, calorie-dense diet. Yet, with a plethora of dishes, the holiday season is a time of concern for people suffering from diabetes or people who are health conscious. So, here is a great addition to your diabetes diet plan - Brussels sprouts. Know more about this healthy Christmas diet plan and how you can add this to your diabetes diet plan.

Add Brussels sprouts to your diabetes diet plan

Brussels sprouts are known to be low in calories but packed with vitamins, minerals, and fibre that help to improve your immune function. Many studies have linked this healthy Christmas diet plan to decrease the risk of diabetes. It has fibre content that helps to regulate blood sugar levels. The dietary fibre aids weight loss, and promotes digestive health.

How to add Brussels sprouts to your diabetes diet plan

This holiday season, try considering plenty of Brussels sprouts and various leafy vegetables to your diabetes diet plan. It will help you maintain your weight. They are delicious, easy-to-make and easy to indulge in your diet plan. You can eat them boiled or boil and then stir fry them by adding toppings like chopped onions, tomatoes, and coriander leaves. You can also add it to your pasta or other stir-fried recipes.

If you are suffering from diabetes then you can consume food with care and moderation. Perhaps, adding fresh food to your diabetes diet plan is an excellent way to take full advantage of the holiday season. Brussels sprouts are an excellent addition to your winter diet, especially diabetes diet plan. They contain many essential nutrients.

Disclaimer: The content provided above is for information purpose. This is no way intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health providers with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.