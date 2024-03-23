Advertisement

Beans, with their myriad of shapes, colours, and flavours, play a pivotal role in culinary traditions across the globe. Whether tossed into crisp salads, stir-fried, simmered in savoury soups, or served as nutritious side dishes, beans offer versatility and rich nutritional benefits. Beyond the familiar French green beans, a plethora of bean varieties enrich dishes with their unique textures and tastes. Here, we explore several types of beans that are staples in kitchens worldwide, promising both health benefits and culinary delight.

Broad beans

Broad beans, also recognised as Fava Beans, boast a rich content of fibre, folate, and manganese. Celebrated for their potential to aid in weight management and cholesterol reduction, these beans add a nutritious punch to meals.

Image credit: Unsplash

French beans

French Beans, known for their slender silhouette and vibrant green hue, are a common sight in salads, stir-fries, and as vegetable accompaniments. These beans lend themselves to a variety of cooking methods, including steaming, sautéing, and blanching, to maintain their crispness and colour.

Chinese long beans

Chinese Long Beans, or Yardlong beans, stretch impressively long and feature in many Asian culinary creations. Their chewy texture and nutty flavour make them ideal for stir-fries, curries, and soups, and they can also be pickled or steamed for a unique appetiser or side.

Image credit: Unsplash

Surti papdi

Surti Papdi, often referred to as fava or broad beans, are notable for their large, flat appearance. These beans are integral to Indian, Middle Eastern, and Mediterranean dishes, contributing a creamy texture and nutty taste. Rich in protein, fibre, and vitamins, they're a nutritious addition to any diet.

String beans

String Beans, characterised by the fibrous string running along their seam, resemble French beans but offer a slightly firmer bite. Their versatility shines in Asian stir-fries, hearty casseroles, and mixed vegetable dishes, showcasing the global appeal of beans in enhancing meals with both flavor and nutrition.