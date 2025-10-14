Diwali Special: 5 Diabetic-Friendly Desserts You'll Love This Festive Season

Diwali, the festival of light, is one of the most auspicious and vibrant festivals celebrated in India. This year, Diwali will be observed on October 20. During this festival, people prepare and exchange a variety of sweet and savoury foods and enjoy festive feasts with loved ones.

If you think indulging in sweets is off-limits because of diabetes, then you should give it a thought again. Being diabetic doesn't mean you have to miss out on desserts.

Here are the sugar-free desserts for diabetics that you can make for this festival season:

Coconut Ladoo

Coconut ladoo | Source: Pinterest

This delicious delight is made with coconut, almond flour, and sweeteners like stevia or monk fruit. These ladoos are simple to prepare and make a perfect snack or dessert for those looking to satisfy their sweet cravings healthily.

Sugar-free gulab jamun

Gulab jamun | Source: Pinterest

Gulab jamun is one of the popular dishes in India. It is traditionally made with milk solids and sugar syrups. To make sugar-free gulab jamun, simply replace the step of soaking the gulab jamun in sugar syrup with milk. This spongy dessert will still deliver the classic treat without being sugar-overloaded.

Carrot halwa

Gajar ka halwa | Source: Pinterest

Also known as Gajar Ka Halwa, it is made with grated carrots, almond milk, and sweetened with stevia. The carrots provide a natural sweetener, while the almond milk and ghee help to give richness. To elevate the flavour, you can add cardamom and saffron.

Low-carb kheer

Representation of photo | Source: Pinterest

Kheer is simply a rice pudding, which can be made diabetic friendly by replacing the traditional rice with low-carb ingredients like chia seeds or quinoa. For the sweetness, you can add monk fruit or stevia. This dessert will be rich and creamy just like the traditional version, but with fewer carbs and a lower glycemic index.

Sugar-free besan ladoo

Besan ladoo | Source: Pinterest