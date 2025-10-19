Diwali Special: 5 Must-Have Bhog Items To Offer Goddess Mahalakshmi This Festive Season

Diwali, the festival of lights, is one of the most vibrant and celebrated festivals in India. The day marks the victory of good over evil and light over darkness. This year, Diwali will be celebrated on October 20. People on this day worship Goddess Lakshmi (the divine feminine energy) associated with good luck, wealth and prosperity.

Offering the right bhog during the Lakshmi puja is believed to bring abundance, happiness, and blessings to your home.

Here are 5 must-have bhog items you should prepare for Goddess Mahalakshmi this Diwali:

Gur Ka Halwa

Gur Ka Halwa | Source: Pinterest

This is a delicious sweet made with whole wheat flour or semolina, cooked in rich jaggery syrup. Enhance its aroma with cardamom powder and saffron, and add a little milk for a creamy texture. Garnish with chopped nuts before offering it as prasad to Goddess Lakshmi and enjoy.

Malpua

Malpua | Source: Pinterest

Malpua, a golden fried pancake soaked in sugar syrup, is another favourite of Goddess Lakshmi. Offering this sweet during the day of Diwali is believed to invite abundance and prosperity into the household.

Panchamrit

Panchamrit | Source: Pinterest

Panchamrit is a sacred mixture of five ingredients, which include milk, yoghurt, honey, sugar and ghee. This is specially prepared for Maa Lakshmi during the Diwali puja.

Rice Kheer

Rice Kheer | Source: Pinterest

This rice pudding recipe is one of the most beloved prasads during the festive seasons. It is made by simmering rice in boiled milk with sugar or jaggery, saffron and cardamom, which is then stirred until thick and garnished with dry fruits. Offering kheer to Goddess Lakshmi is said to bring prosperity, joy and well-being to the household.

Yellow-coloured food items

Moong dal halwa | Source: Pinterest