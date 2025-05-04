Drink Your Skincare: Why Retinol Matters In Your 30s + Vitamin A Shots Recipe

Updated May 4th 2025, 14:55 IST
Retinol, a form of Vitamin A, helps boost collagen production in the skin.
Once you reach your 30s, it becomes especially important to include this vitamin in both your diet and skincare routine to maintain skin firmness and elasticity, and to keep your complexion looking youthful well into later years.
According to a publication released by Medical News Today Retinol has been proven to help improve uneven skin tone and skin texture "due to its effect on cell turnover and collagen production. It can also brighten the skin.”
Retinol typically comes in various forms for topical use, such as gels, serums, creams, and emollients.
But did you know you can also drink it? That means consuming foods rich in Vitamin A to nourish your skin from within.
In an Instagram post shared on April 21, wellness coach Florentia Dimitrelou dropped a game-changing Retinol Shot recipe, just one simple step to blend, pour into 12 mini bottles, and stash in your fridge for a week’s worth of skin-loving sips.
Ingredients---
Method---
The wellness coach said all you need every morning is ginger, lemon, orange and turmeric for your health, your skin, your soul.
Published May 4th 2025, 14:30 IST