Drink Your Skincare: Why Retinol Matters In Your 30s + Vitamin A Shots Recipe

Retinol, a form of Vitamin A, helps boost collagen production in the skin.

Once you reach your 30s, it becomes especially important to include this vitamin in both your diet and skincare routine to maintain skin firmness and elasticity, and to keep your complexion looking youthful well into later years.

According to a publication released by Medical News Today Retinol has been proven to help improve uneven skin tone and skin texture "due to its effect on cell turnover and collagen production. It can also brighten the skin.”

Nourish Your Skin From Within

Retinol is a form of Vitamin A. Image: Pexels

Retinol typically comes in various forms for topical use, such as gels, serums, creams, and emollients.

But did you know you can also drink it? That means consuming foods rich in Vitamin A to nourish your skin from within.

In an Instagram post shared on April 21, wellness coach Florentia Dimitrelou dropped a game-changing Retinol Shot recipe, just one simple step to blend, pour into 12 mini bottles, and stash in your fridge for a week’s worth of skin-loving sips.

Recipe To Make Retinol Shots

Ingredients---

475ml of coconut water

1,5 gr ginger

1 orange

1 lemon

2 small turmeric roots

1 tbsp black pepper

Method---

Dice or chop all the ingredients into small pieces and add them to a blender

Blend thoroughly to extract every drop of skin-loving Vitamin A goodness

Use a clean cloth or fine strainer to squeeze out the juice, removing any pulp

And voilà, your Retinol Shots are ready to be poured into mini bottles and chilled