Drinking Excessive Tea Throughout The Day Has Several Health Disadvantages. Details Here

Tea is not just a beverage in India, it is an emotion and the best mate to break free from the stressful life. Although this sounds very fascinating, too much drinking of tea can kill your metabolism. Too much indulgence of anything can harm your health, and hence the presence of caffeine in tea can harm your body. Although according to studies, tea contains only one-third of the caffeine found in coffee. But anyway, drinking too much tea can lead to dehydration because caffeine is a diuretic and it stimulates urination. Hence, here are some problems listed down that you can face if you drink too much tea.

Too much drinking of tea can harm your health

Reduced iron absorption

Tea can get attached to certain food items that are rich in iron and prevent iron absorption in your body. This happens due to the tannins that are organic compounds found in tea. According to researches, tea tannins are more likely to hamper the absorption of iron that are derived from plant-based products.

Lack of sleep

Too much intake of tea can affect your sleeping pattern very badly. Avoid drinking tea before bed, as it disrupts your sleep and makes you feel restless. According to medical researches, it is suggested that drinking too much tea can slow down the process of the sleep hormone melatonin.

Giddiness

You may also feel giddy if you consume excessive tea throughout the day. It can affect your health drastically if it is consumed on an empty stomach. When feeling giddy or light-headed, drink some water or eat something to negate this feeling.

Heat burn and discomfort

Medical experts have found out that tea often makes you uneasy and uncomfortable. This happens because the existence of caffeine in tea exaggerates the acid formation in the stomach leading to heartburn, uneasiness, and bloating. It can also cause acid reflux in the body as it creates heartburn.

Disclaimer: The content provided above is for information purposes. This is no way intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health providers with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.