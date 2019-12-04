Olive Oil Benefits For Healthy Skin And Weight Loss That You Need To Know

Drinking just a small amount of olive oil can benefit your body for a number of reasons. This magical oil, which contains high antioxidants, protects your blood cells from damage. Consuming olive oil can also benefit your cardiovascular system. It is also very well-known for losing weight and treating any skin issues.

Benefits of drinking olive oil every morning

Reduces inflammation

Olive oil contains around 30 polyphenols that act as antioxidants in your body and decrease inflammation. According to medical experts, the extra virgin olive oil includes monounsaturated fatty acids which help in increasing HDL cholesterol, which is good for your body and reduces LDL, which is bad cholesterol. This anti-oxidant rich oil also lessens the risk of heart diseases.

Better skin

It is stated by Europeans from centuries that the benefits of olive oil are magical to health, and hence it is widely used by them. It exfoliates the skin when mixed with a sugar scrub or any moisturiser. Drinking olive oil is beneficial for your body, as it provides anti-ageing compounds such as antioxidants and vitamin E that work wonders on the skin

Weight loss

A large number of people in the Mediterranean usually start their day with a cup of olive oil. Olive oil comprises of oleic acid which has satiating effects. It absorbs other nutrients, and hence you feel full for a longer time and do not need to indulge any mid-morning sugary snack. Olive oil has a high-calorie level, hence drinking olive oil may control your hunger and fulfil your overall consumption of calories throughout the day.

Healthy gallbladder

Drinking olive oil daily in the morning leads to an increase in the production of pancreatic juices and bile. It decreases the risk of gallstones which is harmful. It is important to increase the level of bile in the body as it breakdowns the fats so that they can be absorbed in the intestinal wall.

Manages blood sugar levels

Olive oil has very high proficiency to keep your blood sugar level low. As per various medical research reports, blood sugars are at a normal level in people who include olive oil in their diet regularly as compared to people who eat the meal with corn oil.

Disclaimer: The content provided above is for information purposes. This is no way intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health providers with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.

