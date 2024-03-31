Advertisement

Easter is a time of celebration, merriness, and gathering with family and friends. Alongside the joyous festivities, indulging in delicious traditional Easter dishes is a cherished part of the holiday. You can celebrate the festival with your loved ones by having a grand Easter feast. Here are some mouthwatering dishes enjoyed around the world during Easter.

Roast lamb

Roast lamb is a classic Easter dish, which makes for the best main. Succulent and delicious, roasted lamb is often served as the centrepiece of the Easter feast, accompanied by fragrant herbs, garlic, and seasonal vegetables.

Hot cross buns

Hot cross buns are spiced sweet buns marked with a cross on top, symbolising the crucifixion of Jesus. These soft and fragrant buns are typically enjoyed on Good Friday but are also a delightful treat throughout the Easter season, often served warm with butter.

Hot cross buns | Image: Unsplash

Easter bread

Easter bread, also known as tsoureki or panettone, is a rich and sweet bread enriched with eggs, butter, and aromatic spices like mahleb or orange zest. This braided or round bread is adorned with colourful sprinkles or dyed eggs, representing new life and rebirth.

Deviled eggs

Deviled eggs are a popular appetiser enjoyed during Easter gatherings. Hard-boiled eggs are halved and filled with a creamy mixture of egg yolks, mayonnaise, mustard, and seasonings, then garnished with paprika or fresh herbs for a zesty and elegant bite.

Devilled eggs | Image: Unsplash

Spring vegetables

Fresh spring vegetables like asparagus, peas, and baby carrots are often featured in Easter meals, either as side dishes or incorporated into salads, quiches, or gratins. These nutritious vegetables add colour, texture, and seasonal flair to the feast.

Cookie dough cheesecake

A decadent chocolate cheesecake on a buttery cookie dough base can be your perfect Easter dessert. This rich, creamy dessert is topped with a layer of silky chocolate ganache, and then decorated with chocolate mini eggs and mini cookies to give it an Easter flavour.