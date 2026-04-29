Easy Dosa Recipe To Try At Home For Breakfast

Life in metropolitan cities like Delhi and Mumbai moves at a very fast pace. Amidst the early morning rush, preparing both breakfast and lunch is no easy feat. In such a scenario, you can opt to prepare a healthy and delicious breakfast dish. You can make tasty and wholesome dosas using corn flour. Rich in fiber and completely gluten-free, this dosa can keep you feeling energetic throughout the day.

How ​​to make dosa?

– To make the batter, take one cup of corn flour in a mixing bowl. Add a quarter cup of wheat flour to it. Gradually pour in water while stirring to create a thin, flowing consistency. Ensure that no lumps form in the batter. The texture of the batter should be thin enough to spread easily across the pan.

– Next, add chopped green chilies, red chili powder, coriander powder, salt, turmeric powder, and ginger to the mixture. Once added, cover the bowl and let the batter rest for 10 minutes.

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– While the batter rests, prepare the potato filling for the dosa. To do this, heat some oil in a pan. Add mustard seeds and cumin seeds to the hot oil. Add ginger and green chilies, and sauté briefly. Next, add green peas and chopped tomatoes, and cook thoroughly. Once these ingredients are cooked, add the boiled potatoes to the pan. Mix everything together, then sauté the mixture for another 2 minutes.

– Now, take a non-stick pan or griddle. Heat some oil in it. Pour a ladleful of the batter onto the hot surface and spread it out evenly. Keep the stove flame on medium heat. Drizzle a little oil over the dosa and cook it until crisp. Once the dosa turns golden brown, it is ready to be served.

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