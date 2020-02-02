Famous African Dishes: Barbeque To Staple Delicacies That You Must Try

Famous African Cuisine is a combination of local farm and dairy products such as cereal grains and vegetables, as well as milk and meat products. Africans usually do not have food imported. In some parts of the continent, the traditional diet includes an abundance of milk, curd and whey products.

Central Africa, East Africa, North Africa, Southern Africa and West Africa each have distinctive dishes and preparation techniques. Apart from popular African dishes, there are famous staple starch dishes that are part of African cuisine. Here is a short and crisp list of famous African cuisine dishes to try when touring in Africa.

Pap en vleis or Shisa Nyama, South Africa

Shisa Nyama is nothing but a term used to describe barbeque braai where families and friends come together to grill meat in an open fire. Barbecued meat and maize porridge is a combination that is loved across many cultures in Southern Africa. Shisa Nyama restaurants are often located next to butchers' shops so patrons can select their own meats and have them cooked to order over fiercely hot wood fires.

Couscous, North Africa

Couscous is a staple food mainly cooked in Northern African cuisine. Semolina is steamed and usually served with a stew or meat dish. It is a national dish in Algeria and is a popular accompaniment in Berber traditional dishes. Authentic Couscous is made with semolina, flour, boiling water and spices such as saffron and cinnamon.

Kapenta and Sadza, Zimbabwe

The popular Zimbabwean staple food, Kapenta is a crisp-fried dish consisting of two species of small freshwater fish native to Lake Tanganyika. It can be dried or fresh and is stewed with onions, groundnut powder and tomatoes. It is served with fresh greens.

Promo Image Credits: Unsplash - Photographer Andrew Itaga