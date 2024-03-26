×

Updated March 26th, 2024 at 23:17 IST

Revamp Your Wardrobe: Chic Alternatives To Traditional Denim

If you're looking to slip into something cooler or just to troy out an alternate to denim, try stepping out in tailored shorts or flared pants.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Denim
Denim | Image:Shutterstock
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Denim has long been a staple in wardrobes worldwide, known for its durability and timeless style. Yet, for those seeking comfort or a change of pace, the fashion world offers a plethora of stylish alternatives. From breezy wide-leg pants to tailored shorts, these options provide a refreshing twist to everyday looks while maintaining an air of sophistication and versatility.

Embrace elegance with wide-leg pants

Wide-leg pants, often synonymous with palazzos, have gained popularity for their flattering high-waisted design that flares from the hips, offering a silhouette that elongates the legs. These pants vary from baggy to perfectly tailored, ensuring an option for every style and occasion. Pairing them with a fitted top balances the volume, creating an effortlessly chic ensemble.

Image credit: Pexels
Image credit: Pexels

 

Retro vibes with flared pants

Flared pants, harking back to the fashion zenith of the 1960s and 70s, make a bold statement with their distinct flare below the knee. Available in various degrees of flare, these pants cater to different body types, offering a versatile and stylish alternative to traditional denim. From polyester to wool, flared pants are found in multiple fabrics, making them suitable for diverse fashion tastes.

Stay cool with tailored shorts

For those warm summer days, tailored shorts offer a stylish yet comfortable option. Mimicking the design of slacks but in a shorter, more relaxed form, these shorts are perfect for a range of activities, from casual outings to more formal events, depending on the styling. The structured waistband and additional features like pockets and sashes add a touch of sophistication to this laid-back choice.

Image credit: Pexels
Image credit: Pexels

 

Culottes: A fusion of pants and skirts

Culottes, with their unique design that mimics the flow of a skirt, provide a fashionable and comfortable alternative to denim. Originating in the 1920s as a rebellious fashion statement, culottes have evolved into a beloved choice among fashion enthusiasts. Their versatile nature allows for easy pairing with various tops and shoes, adapting to seasonal trends effortlessly.

Published March 26th, 2024 at 23:17 IST

