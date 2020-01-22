Five Indian Food Thalis That You Need To Try At Least Once In A Lifetime

In a country full of varied cultures and traditions, a thali makes for a perfect assortment to relish the regional dishes on a single platter. The quintessential Indian food thalis try to explore the different cultures of regions through its dishes.

Every region across India has a thali that suits their cultural likings and defines their geographical boundaries. Here is a list of five Indian food thalis, which explore different food cuisines of India. Check them out.

Haryanvi Thali

One of the popular Indian food thalis, Haryanvi Thali brings together simple delicacies with earthy flavours to plate. The Haryanvi Thali comprises of staples like Kachri ki Sabji, Khichdi, Hara Dhania Cholia, Bajra Aloo ki Roti or Besan Masala Roti, with a variety of desserts like Alsi ki Pinni and Meethe Chawal. Besides these lip-smacking dishes, the Indian food thali is accompanied by a glass of Lassi.

Maharashtrian Thali

One of the most popular Indian food thalis is the Maharashtrian Thali that combines the flavour of the western coast to offer a scrumptious meal. The Indian food thali includes staples like Amras, Kosimbir, Bhakri roti, Bharli Vangi (stuffed brinjal), pitla (thick chickpea flour curry), Amti (spicy and tangy toor lentil), Pandhra Rassa (chicken in white gravy), Mutton Kolhapuri (fiery mutton gravy). Besides these indigenous dishes, the Maharashtrian Thali also includes desserts like Kheer and Basundi.

Gujarati Thali

Gujarati Thali combines the tastes and flavours of all dishes from the western state of India, Gujarat. One of the most popular Indian food thalis for its vegetarian assortments, Gujarati Thalis may include dishes like Dal, Khadi, two to three vegetable curries and Gajar Mirch Sambhaar (pickled carrots and capsicum) along with Khatta Dhokla, Chaas, and Methi Thepla. A Gujarati Thali also consists of Shrikhand (a sweet assortment).

Punjabi Thali

A Punjabi Thali is popular for its generous use of butter and ghee in all of its signature dishes. The Punjabi Thalis are reportedly much like the Punjabi culture- robust and full of life. It consists of Amritsari Kulcha or Naan, Pindhi Chhole, Dal Makhani, Jeera Rice, Paneer Makhani, along with Lassi. Apart from the vegetarian dishes, Punjabi Thalis may also include Butter Chicken, Amritsari Macchi, among others.

Kerala Thali or Sadhya

One of the most popular Indian food thalis prevalent in Southern India is Kerala Thali or the popular Sadhya (as it is called). The Kerala Thali may consist of dishes like Sambar, Dal, Torans, Aviyal, Pulissery, Ellissery, Rasam, and Red Rice. Apart from the savoury dishes, Kerala Thali also includes two types of Paiysam.

Promo Image Courtesy: Unsplash clicked by Pille Riin Priske