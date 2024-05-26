Advertisement

South Indian cuisine is celebrated for its diverse flavours and health benefits, particularly its protein-rich dishes that are perfect for dinner. Here are five delicious and nutritious South Indian recipes to consider for your evening meals:

Chettinad Chicken Curry

Chettinad Chicken Curry is a flavorful dish from Tamil Nadu, known for its aromatic spices. This protein-packed curry includes ingredients like chicken, fennel seeds, peppercorns, and coconut, offering a perfect blend of taste and nutrition. Pair it with steamed rice or millets for a wholesome meal.

Andhra-Style Pesarattu

Pesarattu is a green gram (moong dal) dosa that hails from Andhra Pradesh. This protein-rich pancake is made by soaking and grinding green gram, then cooking it like a dosa. It's typically served with spicy ginger chutney and makes for a light yet satisfying dinner option.

Kerala Fish Moilee

Kerala Fish Moilee is a coconut-based fish curry that's both light and rich in protein. Made with fresh fish, coconut milk, and spices like turmeric and curry leaves, this dish is not only delicious but also nutritious. Serve it with red rice or appam for an authentic experience.

Image credit: Pinterest

Image credit: Pinterest

Karnataka's Bisi Bele Bath

Bisi Bele Bath is a traditional dish from Karnataka, combining rice, lentils, and vegetables. This protein-rich dish is flavored with tamarind, curry leaves, and a special spice mix, making it a hearty and balanced meal. It's often garnished with roasted peanuts for added crunch and nutrition.

Image credit: Unsplash

Tamil Nadu's Sambar

Sambar is a staple in Tamil Nadu, made with lentils, vegetables, and a blend of spices. Rich in protein and fiber, this lentil stew is usually served with rice or idli. The addition of vegetables like carrots, beans, and drumsticks enhances its nutritional value.

These South Indian dinner recipes not only satisfy your taste buds but also contribute to a balanced and protein-rich diet. Incorporating these dishes into your meal plan can help maintain a healthy lifestyle while enjoying the diverse flavors of South Indian cuisine.