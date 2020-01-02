Five Vodka Cocktails That Will Instantly Brighten Up Your Party Mood

Vodka is the ideal base spirit for a cocktail as it has a neutral flavour. Vodka also is one of the majorly consumed drinks, while out for a party or a happy occasion at home itself. This drink can be clubbed with various ingredients to punch in a flavour. Check out some of the best vodka cocktail recipes that will definitely charge up your mood.

Vodka cocktail recipes to make at home

Passion fruit martini

This easy passion fruit cocktail is bursting with zingy flavours and is perfect and light for celebrating with friends and family. Add some passion fruit juice to your preferred choice of vodka, with some lime and mint and your drink is ready.

Compass Point

Take your vodka and add some fresh lime juice to it. Go on to add simple fruit syrup and sliced cucumber. Combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker, fill with ice and shake vigorously. Strain into a glass.

Orange Bomb

For this, you need some Absolute vodka, cucumber, lime juice, whole oranges, orange juice. Combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker filled with ice. Add some orange pieces into it and add layer it with orange juice. Garnish with lime and mint.

Bloody Mary

Today is #BloodMaryDay, which is also, very appropriately, called "Hangover Day"! 😉



The basic recipe is tomato juice and vodka, and you add condiments like Tobasco, Worchestershire sauce, freshly ground black pepper, etc#bloodymary #bloodymaryday #cocktails #vodkacocktails pic.twitter.com/Q6Zmd483zJ — Boozy Foodie🍷 (@Boozy_Foodie) January 1, 2020



Put a handful of ice into a large cocktail shaker. Then pour some tomato juice, vodka, lemon juice, sweetener, Worcestershire sauce, a few drops of hot sauce and a pinch of salt, black pepper. Shake it properly and then strain into a tall glass with ice, garnishing lemon wedge and a cherry tomato.

Sea breeze

Pour in some vodka, cranberry juice, grapefruit juice, sweeteners and lime. Stir all the ingredients gently with lots of ice. Garnish with lime and mint.

Looking for a #cocktail recipe to make tonight? Our Winter Wonderful is truly wintry and wondrously wonderful! Made with vodka, grapefruit, passion fruit, cranberry, lime & a splash of club soda, this sparkling beverage is here to turn your NYE party into a winter wonderland. pic.twitter.com/9tmDGgwgdR — Husbands That Cook (@husbandscook) December 31, 2019

