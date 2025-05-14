Anushka Sharma Wears A ₹29k Chanderi Suit Set For Visit To Premanand Maharaj's Ashram With Virat Kohli

Anushka Sharma recently visited the ashram of Premanand Maharaj in Vrindavan. Their visit grabbed headlines because it came shortly after Virat Kohli's retirement from Test cricket. Several videos and photos of the couple from their trip have gone viral on social media. Some social media users noticed how the actor and cricketer couple have surrendered to devotion after distancing themselves from the limelight. However, others noticed the actress's suit set.

As per reports, Anushka Sharma donned a beige coloured suit set with a dupatta. The outfit was from Sureena Chowdhri's label. As per the official website of the designer, the outfit is priced at INR 28,900 with the dupatta. The official description of the piece reads, “Summer Masterpiece: Our nude beige silk chanderi kurta features a floral jaal for the ages. The intricate contrast black threadwork stands out the on the perfectly neutral base while the palazzos are kept simple with sheer organza panels and delicate lacework. Complete this traditional look with a sheer organza dupatta that is scalloped to perfection.”



The suit is made of silk chanderi making it a perfect addition to your summer wardrobe.

Anushka Sharma pens a note for Virat Kohli

Hours after Virat Kohli announced his retirement, his wife, Anushka Sharma, took to her Instagram to share a moment from the field and highlighted the unseen parts of the cricketer's career. In her post, she wrote, “They’ll talk about the records and the milestones — but I’ll remember the tears you never showed, the battles no one saw, and the unwavering love you gave this format of the game. I know how much all this took from you. After every Test series, you came back a little wiser, a little humbler — and watching you evolve through it all has been a privilege. Somehow, I always imagined you’d retire from international cricket in whites — But you’ve always followed your heart, and so I just want to say my love, you’ve earned every bit of this goodbye."



