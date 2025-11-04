From Pumpkin Spice Latte To Spiced Apple Cider: Make These 5 Warm Beverages To Brave The Winter Season

Many people want the warm comfort of chamomile, cider, or coffee on the onset of winter. The bonus points of these drinks include cosy spices, such as cinnamon, cardamom, cloves, ginger, or nutmeg. Wrapped in red flannel, lounging on the couch with a good book after picking? Feels even better.

There is a cup for every mood this winter, from the worldwide favourites like pumpkin spice lattes to Indian delights like saffron milk. Here are 5 delicious drinks that you can try this season:

Pumpkin spice latte

This cult classic drink is now a part of the desi coffee culture of India with a local twist. It is one of the most comfortable things to be in a liquid, an espresso made with hot milk, pumpkin puree, and spices such as cinnamon, nutmeg, and clove in a nice aromatic mixture.

Masala chai

Drinking chai isn't just a morning ritual; it's an emotion. This classic is loved by everyone, no matter the weather or mood you might be in. To make this delicious drink, there are no hard and fast rules. Simply, add spices such as crushed cardamom, cinnamon, clove or grated ginger into chai.

Haldi doodh

Also known as "golden milk", it is rich in anti-inflammatory agents and is prepared by heating milk with turmeric, a small amount of black pepper, a little cinnamon, and sometimes, a few strands of saffron. The final product is yellowish, has an earthy taste, and is very pleasing. The quintessential Indian winter experience is incomplete without evenings that conclude with haldi doodh.

Spiced apple cider

Spiced apple cider is not a traditional Indian dish, but it is becoming very popular among people who go to cafes and are looking for new and fragrant things. Making a straightforward homemade version is quite easy, just cook apple juice with some whole spices and serve it in a transparent glass mug, voila! You have got a great instant mood booster.

Saffron almond milk

