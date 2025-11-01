Updated 1 November 2025 at 18:36 IST
How To Make Ginger Candy At Home To Boost Immunity For Winter | Know Recipe
Its gentle spice and natural sweetness make it a nourishing alternative to chocolate, perfect for those who crave something wholesome yet indulgent.
Ginger candy is a popular choice during winter, offering a unique blend of being both tasty and potentially beneficial for health, particularly in cold weather. Its gentle spice and natural sweetness make it a nourishing alternative to chocolate, perfect for those who crave something wholesome yet indulgent.
How is ginger helpful to your health?
According to Healthline, ginger may have numerous health benefits due to its anti-inflammatory, anti-nausea, and other properties. It may aid digestion, reduce nausea, manage arthritis, alleviate menstrual symptoms and more.
Here's the simple recipe to make ginger candy at home:
Ingredients
150g ginger, 400g jaggery, 1/2 tsp black salt, 1/2 tsp turmeric, 1/2 tsp black pepper powder, 1/2 tsp ghee.
How to make
Step 1: Wash the ginger thoroughly, peel and finely chop the ginger. Blend it with a little water into a smooth paste.
Step 2: Now, heat the paste in a non-stick pan for about a minute to remove its flavour.
Step 3: Add the jaggery and stir continuously until it melts completely.
Step 4: As soon as the mixture gets thick, lower the flame and mix it with black salt, turmeric, black pepper, and ghee.
Step 5: When it starts to separate from the pan and becomes slightly sticky, pour small portions of the hot mixture onto the butter paper.
Step 6: Let this cool for some time and harden into candy. To prevent the stickiness, lightly coat with powdered sugar.
Step 7: Store it in an airtight container and enjoy.
How to store and use?
Refrigerate these candies for up to three months, and keep them in an airtight container. You can enjoy one or two daily to keep your body warm, ease sore throats, and prevent seasonal colds.
