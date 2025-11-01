How To Make Ginger Candy At Home To Boost Immunity For Winter | Know Recipe

Ginger candy is a popular choice during winter, offering a unique blend of being both tasty and potentially beneficial for health, particularly in cold weather. Its gentle spice and natural sweetness make it a nourishing alternative to chocolate, perfect for those who crave something wholesome yet indulgent.

How is ginger helpful to your health?

Representation of photo | Source: Pinterest

According to Healthline, ginger may have numerous health benefits due to its anti-inflammatory, anti-nausea, and other properties. It may aid digestion, reduce nausea, manage arthritis, alleviate menstrual symptoms and more.

Here's the simple recipe to make ginger candy at home:

Representation of photo | Source: Pinterest

Ingredients

150g ginger, 400g jaggery, 1/2 tsp black salt, 1/2 tsp turmeric, 1/2 tsp black pepper powder, 1/2 tsp ghee.

How to make

Step 1: Wash the ginger thoroughly, peel and finely chop the ginger. Blend it with a little water into a smooth paste.

Step 2: Now, heat the paste in a non-stick pan for about a minute to remove its flavour.

Step 3: Add the jaggery and stir continuously until it melts completely.

Step 4: As soon as the mixture gets thick, lower the flame and mix it with black salt, turmeric, black pepper, and ghee.

Step 5: When it starts to separate from the pan and becomes slightly sticky, pour small portions of the hot mixture onto the butter paper.

Step 6: Let this cool for some time and harden into candy. To prevent the stickiness, lightly coat with powdered sugar.

Step 7: Store it in an airtight container and enjoy.

How to store and use?

Representation of photo | Source: Pinterest