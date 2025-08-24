Ganesh Chaturthi: First Look Of Lalbaugcha Raja 2025 Revealed, Mumbaikars Welcome Idol With Euphoria

Amid massive anticipation, the first look of the Lalbaugcha Raja 2025 was unveiled on August 24. Videos and photos of the curtain-raising and unveiling of the idol have taken over social media. Crafted with unmatched artistry, Lalbaugcha Raja isn't merely an idol; it's a symbol of collective faith, artistic mastery, and the vibrant spirit of Mumbai.

First look of Lalbaugcha Raja 2025 | Image: Varinder Chawla

Videos show hundreds of devotees gathered to get a first look was the Lalbaugcha Raja. The people could be heard reciting Ganesh Aartis and chanting ‘Ganpati Bapa Morya' as the curtain rose for the first look of the idol to be unveiled.

Why is Lalbaugcha Raja famous?

Every year, millions of devotees visit the Lalbaugcha Raja pandal for darshan. The history of the Lalbaugcha Raja is quite famous, as it is the popular Ganesh Idol of Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal, located at Putlabai Chawl, a worship place founded in 1934. The Lalbaugcha Raja Ganapati idol has been taken care of by the Kambli family for over eight decades. The significance of Lalbaugcha Raja goes far beyond its grandeur—it is a symbol of faith, resilience, and hope.



The origins of Lalbaugcha Raja lie in the Lalbaug market area, where the local community sought divine intervention after their marketplace was shut down. Their prayers for a permanent market space were soon fulfilled, and as gratitude, they began installing Lord Ganesha’s idol every year. This is why Lalbaugcha Raja is fondly called the ‘Navsacha Ganpati’ or ‘the wish-fulfilling Ganesha.’ Devotees believe that prayers made here with a pure heart never go unanswered.



