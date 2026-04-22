Get Over Matcha, Purple-coloured Ube Is Flavour Of The Season This Summer

After relentless posts, reels and conversations around Matcha, social media has finally found a new scapegoat. Straight from the Philippines to Indian streets comes Ube, a purple coloured obsession for food lovers. The ingredient is becoming quite popular among young people and is hitting the shelves in the most popular eateries. Some have even dubbed it the ‘flavour of the season’.

Green paves the way for purple

Originally popular in Filipino cuisine, Ube is made from a type of purple yam that is often used in sweets like halaya (a jam-like dessert). Its rise in global popularity can be credited to social media, where its eye-catching colour makes it highly “Instagram-worthy.” As people look for visually appealing yet unique flavours, ube fits the bill perfectly.

After making a strong entry in the Western markets, Ube is quietly finding its place in India as well. The easiest to replace was Matcha, the green tea-based drink all people could talk about for the last year. While matcha still enjoys a loyal following, many are now exploring alternatives that offer something different in both taste and presentation. Ube, with its creamy texture and mild sweetness, provides a refreshing change from matcha’s earthy and slightly bitter profile.



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Ube: It's not just pretty

Beyond its visual appeal, ube also brings some nutritional value to the table. It contains antioxidants, vitamins, and fibre, making it a better option than heavily processed dessert ingredients. Though it is still often used in indulgent recipes like cakes, ice creams, and milkshakes, ube can be incorporated into lighter dishes as well.

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