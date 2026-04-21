Ice Cream At Home: Kacha Aam Popsicle Recipe For Summers

On a hot summer afternoon, finding something tangy, cold and delicious to eat can truly make your day. Here's a special recipe for raw mango ice cream that can be prepared easily and tastes good too. This ice cream combines the tartness of mangoes and the sweetness of sugar with a hint of spiciness from red chili. Moreover, it will also provide relief from the summer heat.

Ingredients:

– Raw Mangoes (Kairi): 2 large-sized ones

– Sugar: To taste (adjust according to the tartness of the mangoes)

– Water: As needed

– Green Food Colouring: A pinch (Optional)

– Red Chili Powder: For sprinkling on top

– Black Salt

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Kacha aam ice cream is refreshing during summers | Image: Freepik

Preparing the mangoes

– First, take two fresh raw mangoes and wash them thoroughly with clean water. Now, cut off and discard the top portion of the mangoes (the stem end). Using a peeler, remove the skin from the mangoes.

– Extract the pulp of raw mangoes

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– Cut the mangoes into small pieces to make them easier to blend in a mixer. Separate and discard the pits and collect all the mango pulp in a bowl.

– Prepare a mixture in a blender

– Now, take a blender jar and add the chopped mango pulp, sugar and a little water. Blend the mixture until it forms a smooth and thick consistency. Adding food colour is optional here.

Also read: Food Items To Include In Your Diet To Stay Cool This Summer

Set ice cream in moulds or in small glasses | Image: Freepik

Set in moulds

Pour the prepared mixture into ice cream moulds. Then, insert the ice cream sticks from the top. If you do not have ice cream or popsicle moulds, you can also use small steel glasses or disposable cups.

Allow to freeze

Place these moulds in the freezer and let them set for at least 6 to 8 hours, or preferably overnight.

How to serve?