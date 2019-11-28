Migraine Tips: Get Rid Of Migraine With The Help Of These Foods And Exercises

Migraine is a debilitating neurological disease which is generally diagnosed with throbbing pain on one side of the head, but the pain might be there on both sides as well or there may be no pain at all. Patients complain of visual disturbances called aura, nausea, vomiting, extreme sensitivity to sound, light and other sensory receptors. Those suffering from chronic migraine suffer from depression, anxiety, and sleep issues as well. As per reports, surprisingly, 85% of chronic migraine sufferers are observed to be women.

Factors triggering migraine

Numerous research journals have listed out some factors that have been observed to trigger migraine including stress, alcohol consumption, bright lights, extreme weather, loud sounds, certain medications, changes in sleep patterns, sudden hormone changes to name a few.

Foods that help with migraine triggers

Certain food items may help decrease the frequency of migraine attacks. Consumption of cheese, processed food items, caffeine, red wine, beer, champagne, and hard liquor should be avoided to keep the migraine triggers at bay. Some food options are observed to be pain safe includes the food groups like rice, cooked oranges, vegetables, cooked or dried non-citrus fruits, cooked green leafy vegetables and cooked yellow vegetables to name a few.

Exercises for Migraine

Previous studies have been found that recommend the use of mild aerobic exercise for reaping the maximum benefits and prevent migraine triggers. Some yoga poses also aim to fight migraine with poses like Hastapadasana (Standing Forward Bend), Setu Bandhasana (Bridge Pose), Padmasana (Lotus Pose), Shishuasana (Child Pose), Marjariasana (Cat Stretch), Paschimottanasana (Two-legged Forward Bend), and Adho Mukha Svanasana (Downward Facing Dog Pose) to name a few.

Aerobic exercises, when performed at low intensity, have been found to keep the migraine effects at the minimal. Exercises like jogging, cycling, dancing, swimming, and brisk walking.

Disclaimer: All the tips and suggestions are sourced from medical journals, the site will not be liable for any of the information mentioned above.