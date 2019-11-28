ENG Vs NZ Dream11 2nd Test Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

New Zealand and England are all set to face each other in the 2nd Test of the 2-match Test series. The Test is set to be played at the Seddon Park in Hamilton. The match is set to commence at 3:30 AM (IST) on Friday, November 29. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team.

ENG vs NZ Preview

The first Test between both the sides ended with the Kiwis winning the match comprehensively by an innings and 69 runs, but it was the ‘racial slur’ on England star Jofra Archer during the fifth day of the 1st Test that hogged all the headlines. The innings defeat at the Bay Oval was England’s third defeat in five overseas Tests this year. The loss also showed England's inability of scoring big runs, taking wickets on flat decks and more so, their captain Joe Root’s slump in form.

For New Zealand, good batting performances from BJ Watling and Mitchell Santner, along with a five-wicket haul from Neil Wagner, helped them towards a commanding win. Heading into the 2nd Test, injuries to pacer Trent Boult and all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme will be a huge headache for Kiwis. However, the hosts have enough firepower on their bench to go out and win the second Test.

ENG vs NZ injury news

Colin de Grandhomme and Trent Boult have been ruled out due to injury from the second Test, while an injury for England’s wicketkeeper Jos Buttler means Zak Crawley could be in line for a Test debut with Ollie Pope taking up the gloves.

ENG vs NZ squads

New Zealand

Kane Williamson(C), Tom Latham, Jeet Raval, Henry Nicholls, Ross Taylor, Tom Blundell, BJ Watling, Colin de Grandhomme, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Mitchell Santner, Neil Wagner, Matt Henry, Todd Astle and Lockie Ferguson

England

Joe Root(C), Joe Denly, Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Zak Crawley, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, Chris Woakes, Matthew Parkinson, Ollie Pope, Jonny Bairstow and Saqib Mahmood.

ENG vs NZ Dream11 Team

Keeper – BJ Watling

Batters – Henry Nicholls, Ross Taylor, Kane Williamson (Captain), Ollie Pope, Tom Latham

All-Rounders- Ben Stokes (Vice-Captain), Mitchell Santner

Bowlers – Jofra Archer, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner

ENG vs NZ Dream11 Prediction

New Zealand’s home advantage is likely to help them trump England in the 2nd Test.

Note - The ENG vs NZ Dream11 predictions are our own and do not guarantee positive results in your game