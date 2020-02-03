Chocolate Crepe Recipe: Glaze Chocolate Bar With Whipped Cream In Just 6 Steps

Chocolate Crepe recipe is a type of crepe recipe inspired by the English and American breakfast. A crepe is a type of very thin pancake. They are usually of two types: sweet crepes and savoury crepe. Crepes are served with a variety of fillings and toppings, the simplest is with only sugar or flambeed crepes Suzette. Check out the recipe for a unique combination of crepes and chocolate bars.

How To Make Crepe Chocolate Bars At Home Just In Six Steps

Ingredients you need to make Chocolate Crepe Bar

100g coated chocolate⁠

Insolvable powdered sugar (according to your sweetness preferences)

Matcha (according to your taste preferences)

Gold leaf (according to your preferences)

Two eggs⁠

190ml milk⁠

Granulated sugar 15g⁠

70g flour⁠

Cocoa 15g⁠

Melted butter 15g⁠

BP 1/2 teaspoon⁠

For Whipped cream

150ml fresh cream⁠ and Granulated sugar 10g⁠

Step by Step Guide to make Milk Dough for Chocolate crepe recipe

Take a large bowl. Crack eggs and mix granulated sugar in the bowl. Add milk in the egg and sugar mixture. Add the sifted powder and mix well.⁠ Add melted butter to the mixture. Filter in a colander and keep in the refrigerator for 6 hours.⁠ Keep Whipped Cream for 8 minutes.⁠

Make Chocolate Crepe Bars in just six easy steps

Bake the milk dough mixture in an egg fryer. Repeat the same procedure with the fresh cream. Stack the crepes and fresh cream on a butter paper. After stacking, wrap in plastic wrap and freeze in the freezer until solid.⁠ Sprinkle the melted coated chocolate on the whole and pat it until it hardens.⁠ Finish with topping powdered sugar, matcha and gold leaf.⁠

Image Source - Shutterstock By Boyloso