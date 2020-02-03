Chocolate Crepe Recipe: Glaze Chocolate Bar With Whipped Cream In Just 6 Steps

Chocolate Crepe recipe is a type of crepe recipe inspired by the English and American breakfast. A crepe is a type of very thin pancake. They are usually of two types: sweet crepes and savoury crepe. Crepes are served with a variety of fillings and toppings, the simplest is with only sugar or flambeed crepes Suzette. Check out the recipe for a unique combination of crepes and chocolate bars.
How To Make Crepe Chocolate Bars At Home Just In Six Steps
Ingredients you need to make Chocolate Crepe Bar
- 100g coated chocolate
- Insolvable powdered sugar (according to your sweetness preferences)
- Matcha (according to your taste preferences)
- Gold leaf (according to your preferences)
- Two eggs
- 190ml milk
- Granulated sugar 15g
- 70g flour
- Cocoa 15g
- Melted butter 15g
- BP 1/2 teaspoon
- For Whipped cream
- 150ml fresh cream and Granulated sugar 10g
Step by Step Guide to make Milk Dough for Chocolate crepe recipe
- Take a large bowl. Crack eggs and mix granulated sugar in the bowl.
- Add milk in the egg and sugar mixture. Add the sifted powder and mix well.
- Add melted butter to the mixture.
- Filter in a colander and keep in the refrigerator for 6 hours.
- Keep Whipped Cream for 8 minutes.
Make Chocolate Crepe Bars in just six easy steps
- Bake the milk dough mixture in an egg fryer.
- Repeat the same procedure with the fresh cream.
- Stack the crepes and fresh cream on a butter paper.
- After stacking, wrap in plastic wrap and freeze in the freezer until solid.
- Sprinkle the melted coated chocolate on the whole and pat it until it hardens.
- Finish with topping powdered sugar, matcha and gold leaf.
