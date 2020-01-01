Five Gluten-free Snacks That Can Be Prepared Within Minutes

Gluten is a type of protein found in grains like rye, barley, wheat, among others. Reportedly, gluten consumption is harmful to people suffering from Celiac disease. According to a recent survey published on an online portal, 30% of Americans avoid consumption of gluten on a daily basis. While some people avoid consumption of gluten due to Celiac disease, others avoid gluten keeping health in mind. Here are five gluten-free snacks that are easy to make and nutritious.

Gluten-free Snacks easy to make at home

Oatmeal with apple and walnut

This is one of the easiest gluten-free breakfast snacks, you can prepare at home. For making this recipe, you need to add some plain, instant oats into a bowl, then cut pieces of apple and walnuts into it. Reportedly, other being gluten-free, Oats, also has other health benefits.

Cucumber Hummus Sandwich

Hummus is a nutritious dip prepared using chickpeas and sesame seeds. Hummus is easily available in supermarkets and other general stores. To make this delectable breakfast snack, you need to spread a layer of hummus over a slice of bread. Then add slices of cucumber over it. Within minutes, your scrumptious gluten-free snack is ready to consume.

Mango slices with lime juice and chilli powder

Mango slices with lime juice and chilli powder is a popular indigenous snack. Reportedly, this snack is a great source of Vitamin A and B6. To make this recipe you need to cut a mango into round slices and then squeeze lime juice and chilli powder over the mango slices. This gluten-free snack can be prepared easily at home.

Egg salad with mini bell peppers

This gluten-free snack is again easy to prepare at home. You just need hard-boiled eggs and miniature bell peppers. To make the salad, mix hard-boiled eggs, sliced bell peppers into a bowl. Garnish the breakfast snacks with some green onion or mayonnaise.

Pear drizzled with dark chocolate

Pear is a great source of fibre and also one of the most popular gluten-free snacks. For this breakfast snack, you need to melt a bar of dark chocolate and drizzle it over sliced pears. You can add crushed walnuts and almonds over the recipe to enhance its taste.

