sb.scorecardresearch
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ PM Modi | Pahalgam Terror Attack | Pope Francis Funeral | Mahira Khan In Hot Water | Jeffrey Epstein |
Advertisement

Updated April 2nd 2025, 18:26 IST

'Goodness Is Moments Away' Says Meghan Markle As She Whips Up A 'Special Dessert' + Check Recipe

Check out a special dessert recipe, just what you need to add a little cheer to your life.

Reported by: N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe
Follow: Google News Icon
Meghan.
Meghan. | Image: Instagram

Years later, the former actress Meghan Markle has once again opened up about her life, sharing a special recipe named after her daughter, called ‘Chantilly Lili.’

Also read: Kareena Kapoor’s Nutritionist Reveals Sattvic Meal Plan For A Light, Sweat-Free Summer

In a post on the internet, she wrote: “Whipped up a special dessert with The New York Times Cooking as we celebrate the launch of As Ever Official today! Goodness is moments away. In the meantime, enjoy the recipe for our ‘Chantilly Lili’—a delicious dessert named after our darling daughter. So so so good, as special and sweet as she is.”

The recipe, now featured on The New York Times Cooking site, is just what you need to add a little cheer to your life. Check it out!

Ingredient

For the vanilla pudding---

  • 2 tablespoons cornstarch
  • 2 cups whole milk
  • ⅓ cup sugar
  • 3 large egg yolks
  • 1 tablespoon cold unsalted butter
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla paste or extract
  • ¼ teaspoon fine salt

For the fruit and assembly---

  • 8 ounces strawberries, sliced (1½ cups)
  • 1 tablespoon sugar, plus more to taste
  • 1 lemon
  • 1 ripe banana
  • 4 vanilla wafers, finely crushed
  • Mint leaves, for garnish
  • 1 passion fruit (optional)

For the Chantilly cream---

  • ¾ cup heavy cream
  • 1 tablespoon sugar
  • ¼ teaspoon vanilla paste or extract

Preparation

  • Step 1: Make the pudding: Whisk the cornstarch and ¼ cup milk in a small bowl until smooth. Whisk the sugar, yolks and remaining 1¾ cups milk in a medium saucepan. Whisk the cornstarch mixture again, then whisk into the saucepan.
  • Step 2: Set over medium heat and whisk continuously until thickened and beginning to bubble, 5 to 7 minutes. Let boil gently, still whisking, for 2 minutes. Scrape into a bowl and whisk in the butter, vanilla and salt until the butter melts.
  • Step 3: Press plastic wrap directly against the surface and refrigerate until cold and set, at least 2 hours and up to 2 days.
  • Step 4: Half an hour before serving, prepare the fruit: Gently stir the strawberries with the sugar. Zest half the lemon on top and squeeze in 1 teaspoon juice. Stir again, then taste and add more sugar to taste. Macerate by letting the berries stand to soften and sweeten at room temperature for 30 minutes.
  • Step 5: Make the cream: Whisk the cream by hand or with an electric mixer in a bowl until soft peaks form. Add the sugar and vanilla and whisk until medium peaks form.
  • Step 6: To assemble, cut the banana into thin slices. Whisk the chilled pudding vigorously until smooth and airy, and dollop a spoonful in each of 6 small serving glasses. Spread to cover the bottom if needed. Divide the banana among the cups, then cover with another spoonful of pudding and spread two-thirds of the berries on top, leaving behind any juices. Cover with the remaining pudding. Dollop the cream on top and top with the remaining berries (without juices). Garnish with cookie crumbs, mint and passion fruit seeds, if using. Serve immediately.

Published April 2nd 2025, 18:25 IST