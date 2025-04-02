Kareena Kapoor’s Nutritionist Reveals Sattvic Meal Plan For A Light, Sweat-Free Summer

Chaitra Navratri: As the days grow warmer and brighter, so should you change your diet to fit the weather. And with one of the most significant Hindu festivals, Chaitra Navratri, underway, marking the beginning of the spring season, what better way to eat healthy?

Celebrating India’s rich and diverse cultural heritage, actress Kareena Kapoor Khan’s nutritionist, Rujuta Diwekar, shared a Sattvic meal plan on her Instagram to welcome summer “with a light stomach and without breaking into a sweat.”

Sattvic meal plan by Diwekar

In a detailed picture post outlining meals from rising to dinner, she highlights foods that are easy on the stomach.

She captioned the post, “A celebration of the changing season, an infusion of millets, pulses, spices, and nuts, a time-tested practice in Indian kitchens to welcome summer with a light stomach and without breaking into a sweat.”

Recommending hydration, she also suggests refreshing options like aam panna and fresh watermelon juice.

Chaitra Navratri: A sample meal plan

On rising: 3-4 soaked black raisins with 1-2 strands of kesar + 3-4 soaked almonds Breakfast: Rajgira thalipeeth or roti with dahi Mid-morning: Small bowl of musk melon Lunch: Samo chawal with peanut curry Evening: Chaas with ginger + boiled and roasted sweet potato Dinner: Banana + glass of masala milk (milk boiled with mixed powder of dry fruits and some spices, can be had on cooling or warm).

Fans reaction

Fans who follow her advice have shared their positive experiences. One fan commented, “Hello mam… this regime is working wonders on the body—I feel so light all day!”