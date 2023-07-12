Google Doodle Celebrates Pani Puri, Traces Its Origin Back To Mahabharata

On Wednesday, Google dedicated its doodle to the popular South Asian street food, pani puri. The search engine celebrated this popular delicacy, also known as gol gappa, puchka and fuchka. It holds a special place in the heart of food lovers across India.

3 things you need to know

Google highlighted the popularity of pani puri in India.

The origins of pani puri can be traced back to the epic Mahabharata.

Pani puri's popularity and affordability has made it one of the most popular street food items in India.

Pani puri craze: A record is set

The inspiration behind this google doodle stems from a remarkable achievement on July 12, 2015, in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. On that day, a local restaurant set a world record by serving an astonishing 51 flavours of pani puri.

(Masterchef Neha Shah made 51 flavors of pani puri including general, premium exotic & fruit flavors | Image: Twitter)

These flavoured pani puris were made under the guidance of Master Chef contestant Neha Shah. This culinary feat highlighted the diverse and creative variations of this popular street food.

Types of flavoured water for Pani Puri

Pani Puri is a bite-sized snack consisting of a crispy shell filled with a mixture of potatoes, chickpeas, spices and chilli. It is typically accompanied by flavoured water, which adds a tangy and spicy kick to the palate. The combination of textures and flavours makes pani puri a true gastronomic delight.

(There are a variety of fillings used in while making pani puri depending on what region it is being served at | Image: Shutterstock)

Regional variations of pani puri are found throughout India. In Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh, it is commonly filled with boiled chickpeas, a white pea mixture and sprouts, all immersed in tangy and spicy water. In northern states like Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, the potatoes and chickpea-filled puris are dipped in jaljeera-flavoured water and are known as gol gappa or pani ke batashe.

The origin of pani puri

According to legend, pani puri has a fascinating origin story that dates back to the time of Mahabharata. The tale goes that Draupadi, one of the central characters in the Hindu epic, was faced with the challenge of feeding her five husbands, with limited resources at her disposal. Using leftover potatoes, vegetables and a small amount of wheat dough, Draupadi invented pani puri by filling small dough pieces with the potato and vegetable mixture.

While there are countless variations of fillings and pani to suit every palate, there are two universally acknowledged rules for enjoying pani puri. Firstly, it is essential to consume the puris quickly to prevent them from turning soggy. Secondly, it is customary to devour the entire pani puri in one bite to avoid any messy crumbs.