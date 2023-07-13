Greek Yogurt, Vegetable Sticks, Hummus: 6 Nutrient-packed Snacks For Healthy Munching

In today’s fast-paced world, maintaining a healthy lifestyle can be challenging. One aspect that often gets overlooked is our snacking habits. To help you make a healthy choice, we consulted with nutritionists and health experts - Dr. Reddy Jyothsna, HOD & Chief Clinical Nutritionist, and Dr. Pooja Dumbre, Dietitian who shared their suggestions for a balanced meal. Here are six snacks that you should consider for healthy munching.

2 things you need to know

Mixed nuts and seeds, fresh fruits can be part of your guilt-free munching.

It is important to portion snacks wisely for better results.

1. Mixed Nuts and seeds

A handful of mixed nuts and seeds are considered a fantastic snack option. They are packed with protein, healthy fats, fibre, vitamins, and minerals. They provide sustained energy and keep one full for longer. Almonds, walnuts, cashews, pumpkin seeds, and sunflower seeds are excellent choices according to the experts. However, it is important to be mindful of portion control since they are high in calories. [Eg: 12-15 no. nuts & 2 teaspoon seeds/ day/ Adult]

(Mixed nuts and seeds are packed with protein, healthy fats, fibre, vitamins, and minerals | Image: Shutterstock)

2. Fresh Fruits

Fresh fruits are loaded with vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and fiber. Fruits like apples, bananas, oranges, and grapes are easy to carry and don't require refrigeration. For a refreshing twist, experts advise slicing up some watermelon, pineapple, or mango and carrying them in airtight containers. Not only will these fruits satisfy one's sweet cravings, but will also provide hydration and valuable vitamins. [Eg: 300-400g per day/ Adult]



(These fruits satisfy your sweet cravings | Image: Shutterstock)

3. Hard boiled eggs

Hard-boiled eggs are a convenient and nutritious snack option, according to experts. They are an excellent source of high-quality protein and contain essential vitamins and minerals -- vitamins B12, selenium, and choline. Experts say protein keeps an individual full and supports them in muscle recovery. [Eg: 2- 3 egg whites with 1-2 egg yolk/ day/ Adult]

(Hard-boiled eggs are easy snack whenever hunger strikes | Image: Shutterstock)

4. Veggie sticks with hummus

When it comes to snacking, vegetables often get neglected. However, they are a fantastic source of vitamins, minerals, and fiber. Carrot sticks, cucumber slices, bell pepper strips, and cherry tomatoes are easy to prepare and carry. These veggies can be paired with hummus for added protein and flavour. Hummus is made from chickpeas and provides a good dose of fiber and healthy fats. Together, this combo makes a crunchy and satisfying snack that keeps an indvdual nourished throughout the day. [Eg: 300g/day/ Adult]

(Veggie stick with hummus nourished throughout the day | Image: Shutterstock)

5. Greek Yogurt

Greek yogurt is a protein-packed snack that is both creamy and satisfying. It contains probiotics that promote a healthy gut, calcium for strong bones, and vitamins like B12. According to experts, one should opt for low-fat or non-fat varieties and prefer plain yogurt to avoid added sugars. To add flavours to plain yogurt, one can also mix fresh berries, sliced almonds, or a drizzle of honey. [Eg: 300g/day/ Adult]

(Greek yogurt is a protein-packed snack | Image: Shutterstock)

6. Homemade Granola Bars

Store-bought granola bars are often loaded with added sugars and preservatives. Instead, one can make healthy granola bars at home. Using ingredients like oats, nuts, seeds, dried fruits, and a natural sweetener like honey or maple syrup, one can create delicious and nutritious bars. These homemade granola bars are packed with fibre, protein, and healthy fats, making them an ideal choice for healthy snacking. [Eg: 25-30 g- 2no./ day/ Adult]



(Homemade granola bars are packed with fibre, protein, and healthy fats | Image: Shutterstock)

While the above-mentioned snacks are a few healthy choices for daily munching, it is important to portion them wisely.