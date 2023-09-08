Green Tea To Coconut Oil: Natural Ways To Reduce Cholesterol For Improved Heart Health

High cholesterol levels can spell trouble for your heart health, increasing the risk of cardiovascular diseases. But before you rush to the pharmacy for medication, consider these natural remedies to lower your cholesterol levels.

2 things you need to know

Essential oils like lemongrass and holy basil reduce cholesterol.

Vitamins B3, E, and C aid in lowering cholesterol.

Essential Oils: Lemongrass and Holy Basil

Lemongrass Essential Oil

This oil boasts analgesic and anti-inflammatory properties, making it effective for reducing cholesterol levels and improving blood flow. Add two drops of lemongrass essential oil to a glass of water and drink this solution twice daily.

Holy Basil Essential Oil

Holy basil contains eugenol, a compound known for its cholesterol-lowering effects. Mix two drops of holy basil oil with a glass of water and consume it twice daily.

Vitamins: B3, E, and C

Vitamins B3, E, and C can help reduce serum cholesterol levels. Incorporate foods rich in these vitamins, such as citrus fruits, green leafy vegetables, chicken, mushroom, tuna, almonds, and sweet potatoes, into your diet.

Citrus Juices: Grapefruit, Orange, and Lemon

Grapefruit Juice

High in antioxidants and nutrients, grapefruit juice effectively lowers bad cholesterol levels.

Orange Juice

Long-term consumption of orange juice reduces cholesterol levels and the risk of cardiovascular disease.

Lemon Juice

Rich in vitamin C and antioxidants, lemon juice lowers bad cholesterol levels and aids in weight loss.

(Citrus Fruits are good for heart health | Image: iStock)

Coconut Oil: The Healthy Fat

Coconut oil raises good cholesterol levels and helps maintain a healthy weight, reducing the risk of heart disease. Use it in cooking or consume a tablespoon daily.

Garlic: Nature's Cholesterol Fighter

Garlic contains allicin, a compound known for its cholesterol-reducing properties. Incorporate minced garlic into your dishes or chew on peeled garlic cloves daily.

Fish Oil: Omega-3 Fatty Acids

Fish oil supplements, or eating fatty fish like salmon and mackerel, provide omega-3 fatty acids that effectively lower cholesterol levels. Regular intake can reduce the risk of heart disease.

(Omega-3 fatty acids that effectively lower cholesterol levels | Image: iStock)

Green Tea: Antioxidant Powerhouse

Green tea contains epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG), a potent antioxidant that lowers LDL (bad) cholesterol levels. Enjoy a cup of green tea with honey three times a day.

Probiotic Yoghourt: Gut Health Matters

Probiotic yoghurt contains beneficial bacteria that improve gut health and naturally lower cholesterol levels. Consume a bowl daily for best results.

Chia Seeds: Omega-3 Boost

Chia seeds are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which reduce cholesterol levels and cardiovascular disease risk. Add a tablespoon to your smoothies or fruit juices daily.

Apple Cider Vinegar: A Heart-Healthy Tonic

Apple cider vinegar contains acetic acid and pectin, which aid in weight loss and cholesterol reduction. Mix a tablespoon with water and honey, and consume it daily or every alternate day.

(Apple cider vinegar contains acetic acid and pectin | Image: iStock)

Flaxseeds: A Fiber-Rich Option

Flaxseeds contain secoisolariciresinol diglucoside (SDG), a lignan that lowers blood cholesterol levels and reduces the risk of liver diseases. Mix a tablespoon of powdered flaxseeds with warm water or milk and consume it daily, optionally with honey.

These natural remedies offer a holistic approach to managing cholesterol levels. Incorporate them into your daily routine to promote heart health and reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseases. Always consult your healthcare provider before making significant dietary changes or adding supplements to your regimen.