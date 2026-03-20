Happy Eid-ul-Fitr 2026: Sweet Delicacies To Enjoy On Eid

India will celebrate Eid on March 21. Muslims across the world observe this joyful occasion to mark the end of Ramadan, the holy month of fasting. People celebrate with prayers, feasting, and gift exchanges, but food remains one of the main highlights of Eid. Sweet dishes, in particular, play an important role, as they reflect the happiness and warmth of the occasion. From traditional desserts to modern creations, everyone enjoys these treats. Here are some options you can prepare this year.

Baklava

Enjoy the Middle Eastern classic Baklava, made with layers of crisp phyllo pastry filled with nuts and soaked in syrup. Its rich sweetness and crunchy texture make it a must-have treat for Eid.

Mango Custard

Savour the refreshing Mango Custard, where ripe mangoes blend with smooth, creamy custard to create a tropical dessert. It suits warm Eid celebrations perfectly.

Sweet Samosas

Try the Moroccan delight of Sweet Samosas, known as "briouat," filled with sweetened nuts or fruits and dusted with powdered sugar. These triangular pastries offer a pleasant surprise for your taste buds.

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Kanafeh

Enjoy the Levantine favourite Kanafeh, a popular Eid dessert made with shredded phyllo dough layered with sweet cheese and soaked in rose-scented syrup. People often top it with pistachios for extra crunch.

Vermicelli

Relish the creamy Vermicelli, known as "Sheer Khurma" in South Asia, flavoured with cardamom and topped with dates or nuts. This dessert remains a staple at many Eid gatherings.

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Filled Cookies

Taste the crumbly Filled Cookies, known by names like Kahk or Ma’amoul, filled with dates or nuts and dusted with powdered sugar. They remain a favourite during Eid celebrations.

Butter Cookies

Enjoy soft, melt-in-the-mouth Butter Cookies, flavoured with cardamom or almond. They make a perfect end to a meal or pair well with a cup of tea.