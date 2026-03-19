How To Keep Lizards Away From Your Home During Summers Without Using Chemicals?

When lizards find their way into our homes, they can become quite a nuisance. As soon as the summer season begins, lizards start appearing on the walls of our houses. Although these small creatures generally do not attack humans, the mere sight of them scurrying across nearby walls is enough to scare some people. Lizards often linger around leftover food items in the kitchen shelves, which makes them unhygienic to consume.

Consequently, it becomes essential to know effective strategies for keeping lizards out of your home. Here's a list of tips and tricks that will help you keep lizards away from your house using natural methods, without the need for any harsh chemicals.

Also read: Try These Exercises To Reduce Stubborn Fat In Your Thighs

Lizards linger around the home and kitchen area and make food items unhygienic to consume | Image: X

– If you consume eggs, you can utilise the eggshells to repel lizards. It is believed that lizards find the scent of eggshells highly repulsive. Thus, if you place these shells in areas where lizards are likely to enter your home, it can effectively deter them from coming inside.

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– Always opt for warm-toned lighting for the exterior of your home. This is because the summer season brings about an increase in small, bright insects and moths, which are naturally attracted to light sources. Lizards follow in their wake, drawn by the opportunity to hunt for prey. Therefore, managing your outdoor lighting can prove to be a highly effective strategy in keeping lizards away from your home.

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Lizards cause diseases | Iamge: Freepik

– Lizards tend to steer clear of certain specific scents. Food items such as cloves of garlic and onions repel them. Simply place these items in the areas where lizards are frequently seen moving about in your home. Additionally, you can prepare a pepper spray solution using water and black pepper. Alternatively, you can use strongly scented essential oils, such as eucalyptus or peppermint.