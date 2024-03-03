English
Updated March 3rd, 2024

Harmful Food Combinations As Per Ayurveda

Ayurveda warns against combining dairy and fruits, as they have different digestion times and properties. Check out other wrong food combinations by Ayurveda.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Wrong food combinations
Wrong food combinations | Image:Shutterstock
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Ayurveda, the ancient Indian system of medicine, places significant emphasis on maintaining a balance in our diet to promote overall well-being. Ayurveda's wisdom on food combinations extends beyond taste preferences. It shows the impact of combining foods based on their properties, digestion times, and potential interactions. By being mindful of these principles, individuals can nurture their well-being and support balanced digestion according to Ayurvedic wisdom. One aspect it highlights is the importance of proper food combinations. Here, we delve into seven wrong food combinations according to Ayurveda.

Dairy and fruits

Ayurveda warns against combining dairy and fruits, as they have different digestion times and properties. Consuming them together may lead to digestive discomfort and imbalances. The acids in fruits can curdle milk, disrupting the digestive process.

Representative photo | Image: Shutterstock

 

Mixing hot and cold foods

Combining hot and cold foods is discouraged in Ayurveda, as it can disturb the body's internal harmony. Cold foods may weaken digestion, while hot foods stimulate it. Balancing these extremes is crucial for maintaining optimal digestive health.

Honey and ghee

Although honey and ghee (clarified butter) individually offer health benefits, Ayurveda advises against combining them. This combination is believed to form a toxic substance, as honey turns toxic when heated beyond a certain temperature.

Representative photo | Image: Shutterstock

 

Fruits after meals

Consuming fruits immediately after meals is cautioned against in Ayurveda. Fruits are digested quickly, while heavier meals take longer. Eating fruits after meals can lead to fermentation in the gut, causing digestive issues.

Radishes and milk

Ayurveda discourages combining radishes and milk due to their conflicting properties. Radishes are considered heating, while milk is cooling. This combination can create an imbalance in the body, affecting digestion and overall well-being.

Representative photo | Image: Shutterstock

 

Fish and dairy

Ayurveda advises against combining fish and dairy products, as they have different digestion times and may result in the formation of harmful substances in the digestive tract. This combination can strain the digestive system.
 

Published March 3rd, 2024

