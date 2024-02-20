Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 20th, 2024 at 16:33 IST

Suffering From Digestive Issues? These Post Meal Drinks Can Help You

Here are some nourishing beverages you can have post-meal that can help promote better digestion.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
Herbal teas: Certain herbal teas, such as chamomile, ginger, and peppermint, have been shown to help alleviate menstrual pain and reduce inflammation. | Image:Unsplash
After enjoying a satisfying meal, it's natural to want to unwind with a refreshing beverage. However, choosing the right post-meal drink can play a significant role in supporting digestion and overall gut health. Here are some nourishing beverages that can help promote better digestion.

Warm lemon water

Starting your day with a glass of warm lemon water is a popular practice for promoting digestion. Lemon juice stimulates the production of digestive enzymes and bile, which aids in the breakdown of food and absorption of nutrients. Additionally, warm water helps hydrate the body and soothe the digestive tract, making it an ideal post-meal drink.

Herbal tea

File photo of herbal tea | Unsplash

Herbal teas like peppermint, ginger, chamomile, and fennel are known for their digestive benefits. Peppermint tea can help alleviate bloating and indigestion, while ginger tea aids in digestion and reduces nausea. Chamomile tea has calming properties that soothe the digestive system, while fennel tea can help relieve gas and abdominal discomfort.

Green tea

Green tea contains catechins and antioxidants that promote gut health and aid digestion. Drinking green tea after a meal can help stimulate the production of digestive enzymes, improve metabolism, and support weight management. Opt for plain green tea without added sugars or flavors for the best digestive benefits.

Kombucha

Kombucha is a fermented tea beverage that contains probiotics, which are beneficial bacteria that support gut health. Consuming kombucha after a meal can help promote digestion, balance the gut microbiome, and reduce bloating and gas. Choose unsweetened or lightly sweetened varieties for optimal digestive benefits.

Warm turmeric milk

File photo of turmeric milk | Unsplash

Turmeric milk, also known as golden milk, is made by combining turmeric, milk (or a non-dairy alternative), and spices like cinnamon and ginger. Turmeric contains curcumin, a compound with anti-inflammatory and digestive properties. Drinking warm turmeric milk after a meal can help soothe the digestive tract, reduce inflammation, and improve overall gut health.

Aloe vera juice

Aloe vera juice is known for its soothing and healing properties, particularly for the digestive system. Drinking a small amount of aloe vera juice after a meal can help soothe heartburn, acid reflux, and indigestion. Be sure to choose pure aloe vera juice without added sugars or preservatives for the best digestive benefits.

Published February 20th, 2024 at 16:33 IST

