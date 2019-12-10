Health And Fitness: What To Eat After A Run To Lead A Healthy Life?

Exercising is one of the most important things to lead a healthy life. Health experts have said that skipping exercising takes a toll on the health of a person in the long run. Running is one of the easiest and accessible form of exercise without much investment. Regular running helps you maintain your weight and also builds metabolism.

After a run, the electrolyte balance of the body is disturbed which also leads to a loss in glucose. It is thus always advised to drink plenty of water post-run. Running will make you feel hungry and you might end up grabbing and eating anything that comes your way. This should be avoided and thus here are a few things you can eat guilt-free, post-run. Indulge in a combination of essential minerals, vitamins, carbs, healthy fats, and protein. Experts say you should stick to steamed, grilled and boiled foods only.

What to eat after running?

Eat nuts like walnuts, almonds, sunflower seeds and flaxseeds which are naturally packed with nutrients. Running leads to loss of protein in your body and thus you should eat egg whites which can help you replenish the lost protein. Have greek yogurt with fruits or dry fruits, is good for your gut and can also supply you with protein and carbs. This will also help you in repairing the damaged muscles in your stomach. According to Men’s fitness, Avocados are rich in potassium which is crucial for all our organs. This helps in preventing muscle cramping after a run. Toss avocado pieces, egg whites and sprinkle some flax seeds. Season it with some salt and pepper for a bowl of nutritious salad. Bananas boost metabolism and can make you feel full after a workout. You can even have a banana before a run which will fuel up the energy levels in your body. After a run, add bananas and dry fruits in a blender. Pour some milk and garnish it with chopped almonds. Enjoy a healthy and tasty banana smoothie after a run!

Disclaimer: The content provided above is for information purpose. This is no way intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health providers with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.