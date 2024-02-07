Healthy Alternatives To Traditional Pasta That Should Be A Part Of Your Meals

Advertisement

Love your regular pasta but worried about gaining weight and its adverse effects? Don’t worry we got you covered. Pasta has always had a bad reputation when it comes to health. However, not all pastas are the same. With evolving food trends, many healthy alternatives to a traditional pasta have been discovered. Often, these pastas are made from superfoods that most people need more of in their diets.

If you are looking for healthy alternatives to traditional pasta, check out these options.

Zucchini noodles or Zoodles

Zucchini is a superfood which is very low in saturated fat and sodium, and cholesterol. It also happens to be a great source of protein, vitamin A, thiamin, niacin, phosphorus and copper, dietary fiber, vitamin C, vitamin K, riboflavin, vitamin B6, folic acid, magnesium, potassium and manganese. To make zoodles, use a vegetable spiralizer. You can also find pre-made zoodles at a grocery store. When fully cooked, zoodles taste very similar to spaghetti. You can cook them in the sauce of your choice.

Quinoa pasta

Quinoa, which is naturally gluten-free, contains a ton of nutrients like iron, B-vitamins, magnesium, and much more. It is one of the rare plant foods which is considered a complete protein and contains all nine essential amino acids.

To make quinoa pasta, you need to boil it, just like your regular pasta.However, make sure you keep stirring so that the pasta does not stick.

Rice pasta

Rice pasta takes a little extra time to cook but is loaded with benefits. It does not contain gluten. Like ordinary pasta dishes, you can easily make this for your evening snack. It goes well with different types of sauces.

Lentil pasta

A little different in taste, lentil pasta is loaded with protein and fiber. You can use the sauce of your preference to make a perfect dinner meal. Make sure you top it with veggies for extra goodness.