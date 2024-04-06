Advertisement

Ensuring kids start their day with a nutritious breakfast is crucial for their growth and overall well-being. Breakfast not only fuels their physical activities but also sharpens their cognitive functions, aiding in better performance both in school and in play. Here are some delightful breakfast dishes that pack a nutritious punch, perfect for keeping your little ones happy, healthy, and energised throughout the day.

Yogurt fruit chaat

Kickstart the morning with a refreshing bowl of yogurt fruit chaat. Mix their favourite fruits with creamy yogurt for a light yet fulfilling breakfast. For an extra nutrition boost, sprinkle some chopped dry fruits on top. This dish is particularly appealing during the warmer months, offering a cool start to the day without weighing down your child's digestive system.

Spicy masala poha

A traditional breakfast staple, masala poha is a favourite across many Indian households. To cater to the younger palate, give it a mild spicy twist and enrich it with nutritious vegetables like carrots, capsicum, and broccoli. Adding peanuts not only enhances the taste but also boosts the protein content, making it a wholesome meal for the morning rush.

Image credit: Unsplash

Oats upma

For a quick and healthy breakfast option, try oats upma. Loaded with fresh vegetables, it’s a powerhouse of vitamins, protein, and fiber. This dish is a great way to ensure your kids get a balanced diet, keeping them full and focused until lunchtime.

Moong dal cheela

Moong dal cheela, filled with paneer or cheese and finely chopped vegetables, can be a delightful and nutritious start to your child's day. This protein-rich pancake is customizable according to your child's taste preferences and can be served with their favorite sauce for an extra flavour kick.

Image credit: Unsplash

Dry fruits laddoo

For a sweet start to the morning, consider dry fruits laddoo. Made from a mix of nuts, seeds, and dry fruits, these laddoos boost immunity and provide sustained energy for studying and playing. Opting for jaggery over sugar makes this treat a healthier option for a morning energy boost.



