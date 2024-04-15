Advertisement

Feeling the 3 pm slump? Instead of reaching out for the vending machine, consider how your snack choice can impact your energy levels and overall health. While sugary and salty snacks might provide a temporary boost, they often leave you hungry again soon after. Now is a great time to rethink your snacking habits and focus on nutrient-dense, protein-rich options that can keep you satisfied until dinner.

Why protein-based snacks matter?

Protein is essential for feeling full and satisfied. While most people already get enough protein in their diet, it's important to distribute it evenly throughout the day for optimal benefits. Including protein in snacks can help curb cravings between meals and improve overall protein utilization by the body.

Sources of protein

Protein doesn't have to come from a big steak or deli sandwich. There are plenty of other options, including nuts, fish, dairy, legumes, and whole grains. These sources not only provide protein but also offer additional nutritional benefits.

Healthy snack ideas

DIY trail mix: Combine almonds, pepitas, walnuts, dark chocolate chips, and dried apricots for a satisfying snack that provides protein, fibre, and a touch of sweetness.

Image credit: Unsplash

Image credit: Unsplash

Yoghurt parfait: Mix plain, nonfat Greek yoghurt with berries and sliced almonds for a creamy, protein-packed treat that's low in added sugar.

Advertisement

Veggies & hummus: Enjoy celery and carrot sticks with hummus for a refreshing and hydrating snack that offers fibre, protein, and healthy fats.

Hard-Boiled Eggs: Hard-boiled eggs are a simple and classic snack that provides protein and can be enjoyed with a sprinkle of salt, pepper, or hot sauce.

Advertisement

Peanut Butter with Apple Slices: Dip apple slices into peanut butter for a delicious combination of protein and healthy fats that can improve heart health and cognitive function.

By choosing protein-rich snacks, you can satisfy your hunger, maintain energy levels, and support your overall health and well-being.