Healthy Egg Recipes: Easy Dishes To Try At Home This Winter Season

An egg is essential in the winter season to avoid cold and flu. Eating healthy and including egg in your diet is the key to keep yourself in good shape this cold season. Here are some of the healthy egg recipes given by Chef Antony Anandakumar. Chef Anandakumar is an executive chef at Elior India. Check out the recipes here.

Egg White Omelette with Mushroom and Cheese

Ingredients: 2 tablespoons olive oil, 4 button mushrooms sliced, 2 spring onion sliced, 4 large egg whites, salt and black pepper.

Method: Heat 1 tablespoon of the oil in a large non-stick pan over medium heat. Add the mushrooms and scallions and cook, sauté until soft. In a bowl, beat the egg whites with ¼ teaspoon each salt and pepper. In a pan, add 1 tablespoon of oil, then cook the egg whites on both sides. Top with the vegetables and Cheese. Fold the egg whites over the filling.

Egg White Muffins with Spinach and Peppers

Ingredients: 2 cups egg whites, 1 cup spinach leaves roughly chopped, 1/2 cup Capsicum chopped, 1/2 cup mushrooms chopped, 1/2 cup cheddar cheese, 2 spring onion finely chopped, 1/4 tsp salt, 1/4 tsp ground black pepper.

Method: Preheat oven to 180°C. Grease the muffin mould or use Silicon Muffin moulds. In a large bowl, add egg whites, spinach, peppers, mushrooms, 2/3 of the cheese, spring onion, salt and pepper. Whisk until all are combined. Pour the mixture and pour into muffin moulds. Top it with remaining cheese. Bake for about 10-12 minutes or until muffins have puffed up and egg whites are completely cooked. You can check by inserting a knife and if it comes out clean, it's done.

Egg Cheese and Guacamole Sandwich

Ingredients: 1 tablespoon olive oil, 4 egg whites, Butter, Multigrain bread 2 slices, Sliced Cheese, Guacamole.

How to make Guacamole?

Blend 1 avocado, 4 cloves peeled garlic, 1 tablespoon Jalapenos and salt. Add 1 tablespoon of chopped onions, tomatoes and coriander.

Method: Heat olive oil in an Omelette pan and make an omelette with the egg white, seasoning with salt and pepper. Spread the butter on the inside of the slices and fill it with guacamole and place a slice cheese on top. Place the other slice of bread and brush with butter on top and bottom of the sandwich and toast it in a griller or a pan. Once grilled with a golden brown colour, cut in half and serve.

Egg Wraps with Grilled Asparagus Peppers and Cheese

Ingredients: 2 Eggs, 1 tablespoon Olive oil, 1 tablespoon butter, 1 teaspoon chopped garlic, 6 number of Asparagus, 50 grams colour pepper strips, 2 tablespoons grated cheddar cheese.

Method: Heat some butter and cook the chopped garlic. Add the blanched Asparagus and Pepper and cook till soft. Season with salt and pepper. Make an omelette with the eggs as thin as possible cooking on both sides.

