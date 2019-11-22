Healthy Skin: Here Are Some Vitamin C-rich Drinks For A Healthy And Happy Skin

Vitamin C is an essential vitamin that our body needs for healthy skin and hair. It also helps boost the immunity levels. Not only this magical vitamin makes you look good but also fights cold and other several diseases. There are many fruits and green vegetables that include plentiful citrus content. Vitamin C is very important for stimulating collagen production in the skin and improving your skin quality. One should include an abundance of vitamin C in the daily diet by eating a lot of fruits and green vegetables. You can also have some vitamin-C rich health-drinks after your workout. Here are some easy recipes to prepare vitamin-c rich health drinks-

Recipes of vitamin C-rich Drinks for Healthy and Happy Skin

Orange And Ginger Detox Drink Recipe

Orange is the best citrus fruit and also a healthy intake in your diet. 100 grams of orange covers 64 percent Daily Value of vitamin C as per recommendations by the Institute of Medicine (IOM) of the National Academies. To make this orange and ginger drink take peeled orange and ginger grated well in a jar. Blend it well and also add turmeric to it and stir. This orange-ginger detox drink can work wonders for your skin, as we also add turmeric, which is also an antioxidant-rich spice.

Mango Kiwi Fuzz Recipe

Mango is another fruit that contains an abundance of Vitamin C in it. As per the data by the United States Department of Agriculture, mango comprises 60 percent daily value of vitamin C. This appealing summer fruit goes amazingly well with kiwis in this detox drink recipe. This drink ensures that your skin becomes glowing and radiant. Mix the pieces of peeled mango and kiwi with a blender. Add a little sugar, if needed as these fruits are sour at times. Stir well and sip the drink throughout the day.

Mint Kiwi Lemonade Recipe

Kiwi and lemons are fruits that are rich in vitamin C, they also improve the quality of skin when included in our daily diet. This healthy and tasty lemonade can be the best way to beat the heat. Take some freshly picked mint leaves and peeled kiwi slices in a blending jar and add some water to it. Blend it well and add some ice cubes to make it refreshing and cool for the body. Put some mint leaves in the drink and it is ready to drink.

DISCLAIMER: Though amazing health benefits can be derived from these vitamin-C drinks mentioned above, it is suggested to consult a professional medical expert for its health benefits. Kindly seek advice or instruction from a medical practitioner before its consumption or use.