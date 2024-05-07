Advertisement

Movie marathons are a perfect opportunity to unwind, relax, and enjoy your favorite films for hours on end. However, it's easy to get carried away with unhealthy snacks that can leave you feeling sluggish and guilty afterward. Instead, why not opt for delicious and nutritious snacks that will keep you energized and satisfied throughout your movie marathon? Here are some healthy snack ideas to indulge in during your next movie marathon.

Popcorn

Popcorn is a classic movie snack that can be both tasty and nutritious when prepared the right way. Skip the butter and opt for air-popped popcorn seasoned with your favourite herbs and spices, such as garlic powder, nutritional yeast, or chilli flakes. Popcorn is low in calories and high in fibre, making it a satisfying snack that you can munch on guilt-free.

Popcorn | Image: Unsplash

Veggie sticks and hummus

Slice up crunchy vegetables like carrots, celery, cucumber, and bell peppers and pair them with creamy hummus for a satisfying snack that's packed with fibre, vitamins, and minerals. Hummus is made from chickpeas, which are rich in protein and fibre, making it a filling dip that will keep you satisfied between movies.

Fruit skewers

Create colourful fruit skewers using a variety of your favourite fruits, such as strawberries, grapes, pineapple, and melon. Fruit skewers are not only visually appealing but also provide a sweet and refreshing snack that's loaded with vitamins, antioxidants, and natural sugars to keep you energised throughout your movie marathon.

Trail mix

Make your own trail mix using a combination of nuts, seeds, and dried fruits for a satisfying snack that's perfect for munching on during a movie marathon. Mix together almonds, cashews, pumpkin seeds, dried cranberries, and dark chocolate chips for a delicious and nutritious blend of flavours and textures.

Trail mix | Image: Unsplash

Rice cakes with nut butter

Spread almond butter or peanut butter on rice cakes for a crunchy and satisfying snack that's perfect for munching on during a movie marathon. Nut butter is rich in healthy fats and protein, while rice cakes provide a light and crispy base that pairs perfectly with the creamy nut butter.

Dark chocolate

Indulge your sweet tooth with a square or two of dark chocolate for a decadent treat that's loaded with antioxidants and flavonoids. Dark chocolate contains less sugar than milk chocolate and provides a rich and satisfying flavour that will satisfy your cravings without derailing your healthy eating goals.