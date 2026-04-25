Heatwave Alert! How Consuming Raw Onions Can Help Against Dangerous Loo
Raw onions can help regulate body temperature. The compounds present in onions work to maintain a normal internal body temperature.
- Lifestyle News
- 2 min read
As temperatures rise, the risk of heatwaves or loo increases significantly. In summers, keeping the body cool becomes a major challenge. However, raw onions can help reduce the risk of heatwaves on your health significantly.
According to both Ayurveda and traditional home remedies passed down through generations, raw onions are considered a boon during the summer season.
Protects against heatstroke
Raw onions can help regulate body temperature. The compounds present in onions work to maintain a normal internal body temperature. Therefore, consuming them as part of a salad during the summer helps the body cool down from the inside.
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Benefits the digestive system
During summers, digestive processes often tend to slow down, leading to issues such as indigestion, gas and a loss of appetite. Onions are rich in fiber, which helps keep the stomach and digestive tract clean. Additionally, onions contain enzymes that aid in the digestion of food.
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Hydration and cooling
Onions have a high water content. During the summer, when the body loses electrolytes through sweating, raw onions help keep the body hydrated. It acts as a natural cooling agent.
Boosts immunity
Onions are abundant in Vitamin C and antioxidants. The risk of infections is particularly high during the summer months. A flavonoid found in onions called Quercetin protects the body's cells from damage and strengthens the immune system, enabling you to fight off seasonal illnesses.