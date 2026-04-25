Heatwave Alert! How Consuming Raw Onions Can Help Against Dangerous Loo

As temperatures rise, the risk of heatwaves or loo increases significantly. In summers, keeping the body cool becomes a major challenge. However, raw onions can help reduce the risk of heatwaves on your health significantly.

According to both Ayurveda and traditional home remedies passed down through generations, raw onions are considered a boon during the summer season.

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Protects against heatstroke

Raw onions can help regulate body temperature. The compounds present in onions work to maintain a normal internal body temperature. Therefore, consuming them as part of a salad during the summer helps the body cool down from the inside.

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Heatwave in India can cause heatstroke and other health issues | Image: Freepik

Benefits the digestive system

During summers, digestive processes often tend to slow down, leading to issues such as indigestion, gas and a loss of appetite. Onions are rich in fiber, which helps keep the stomach and digestive tract clean. Additionally, onions contain enzymes that aid in the digestion of food.

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Hydration and cooling

Onions have a high water content. During the summer, when the body loses electrolytes through sweating, raw onions help keep the body hydrated. It acts as a natural cooling agent.

Onion is a natural cooling agent | Image: Freepik

Boosts immunity