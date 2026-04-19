Food Items That Don't Go With Mangoes And Must Be Avoided At All Costs

Mango lovers relish their favorite fruit. As soon as summer begins, mango shakes, mango chutneys and ice cream become a part of our daily diets. Eating mangoes is also considered beneficial for health. Mangoes are rich in antioxidants, fiber, minerals and vitamins. Despite these health benefits, there are some foods and drinks one should avoid consuming with or immediately after eating mangoes.

Water

Water should not be consumed immediately after eating mangoes. Doing so can lead to various stomach-related problems, including stomach pain, indigestion, bloating and acidity. Avoid drinking water for at least half an hour after eating mangoes.

Mangoes are rich in antioxidants, fiber, minerals and vitamins | Image: Freepik

Yogurt

Eating yogurt with or immediately after consuming mango can harm your stomach and skin. This is because mango has a warming effect, while yogurt is cold. Therefore, the combination of the two can have adverse effects on health.

Advertisement

Bitter gourd



Eating bitter gourd after mango must be avoided. Eating bitter gourd after mango can cause acidity in the stomach, leading to vomiting, nausea and difficulty in breathing.

Advertisement

Spicy food should be avoided with mangoes | Image: Freepik

Spicy food

If you have acne, avoid eating spicy food immediately after eating mango. This increases heat in the stomach, which can later manifest as pimples on your face.

Cold drinks



