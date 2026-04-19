Food Items That Don't Go With Mangoes And Must Be Avoided At All Costs
Some foods and drinks shouldn't be consumed with or immediately after eating mangoes.
- Lifestyle News
- 2 min read
Mango lovers relish their favorite fruit. As soon as summer begins, mango shakes, mango chutneys and ice cream become a part of our daily diets. Eating mangoes is also considered beneficial for health. Mangoes are rich in antioxidants, fiber, minerals and vitamins. Despite these health benefits, there are some foods and drinks one should avoid consuming with or immediately after eating mangoes.
Water
Water should not be consumed immediately after eating mangoes. Doing so can lead to various stomach-related problems, including stomach pain, indigestion, bloating and acidity. Avoid drinking water for at least half an hour after eating mangoes.
Also read: How To Spot Chemically Grown Mangoes?
Yogurt
Eating yogurt with or immediately after consuming mango can harm your stomach and skin. This is because mango has a warming effect, while yogurt is cold. Therefore, the combination of the two can have adverse effects on health.
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Bitter gourd
Eating bitter gourd after mango must be avoided. Eating bitter gourd after mango can cause acidity in the stomach, leading to vomiting, nausea and difficulty in breathing.
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Spicy food
If you have acne, avoid eating spicy food immediately after eating mango. This increases heat in the stomach, which can later manifest as pimples on your face.
Cold drinks
Consuming cold drinks or alcohol immediately after eating mangoes can be detrimental to your health. Mangoes already contain a high amount of sugar and cold drinks also contain sugar. Consuming these two foods after eating mangoes can increase the risk for diabetics.