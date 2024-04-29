High Carb Diet Is Not All Bad - Foods That Are Essential For Nutrition

Advertisement

Carbohydrates often get a bad rap, linked to weight gain, type 2 diabetes, and other health woes. Yet, it's crucial to distinguish between the effects of processed carbs and the benefits of nutrient-rich, high-carb foods. Contrary to common belief, many high-carb foods are actually powerhouses of nutrition and health benefits, as per a Healthline report.

Quinoa

Quinoa, for instance, is not just a trendy health food. It's a pseudocereal that acts like a grain but is technically a seed. A cooked serving consists of about 70% carbohydrates. It’s also packed with protein and fiber, contributing to improved blood sugar control and heart health. Quinoa’s gluten-free nature makes it a favorite for those avoiding wheat.

Oats

Another stellar example is oats. This whole grain is a fantastic source of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, with raw oats also comprising about 70% carbs. Rich in a specific type of fiber known as oat beta-glucan, oats have been shown to significantly lower cholesterol and support heart health. They're also known to reduce blood sugar levels, particularly beneficial for those with type 2 diabetes.

Image credit: Unsplash

Buckwheat

Buckwheat, often confused with wheat due to its name, is another gluten-free pseudocereal that's high in both protein and fiber. It offers a wealth of minerals and antioxidants, making it especially good for heart health and blood sugar regulation.

Image credit: Unsplash

Bananas

Bananas are another high-carb favorite. A large banana has about 31 grams of carbs and is a prime source of potassium, vitamin B6, and vitamin C. The fruit not only aids in lowering blood pressure but also enhances heart health. Interestingly, the carb composition of bananas changes as they ripen, shifting from starch to natural sugars. This makes less ripe bananas higher in resistant starches and pectins, which promote digestive health and nurture beneficial gut bacteria.

Embracing these high-carb foods can lead to various health benefits, from heart health to weight management, debunking the myth that all carbs are bad.

