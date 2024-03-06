Advertisement

Besan, also known as chickpea flour, is a versatile ingredient that's not only delicious but also packed with protein, making it an excellent choice for a nutritious breakfast. If you These high-protein besan recipes are sure to satisfy your taste buds and keep you energised throughout the morning:

Besan chilla

Besan chilla is a popular Indian breakfast dish made from chickpea flour and spices. It's quick and easy to prepare, making it perfect for busy mornings. To make besan chilla, simply mix besan with water, chopped onions, tomatoes, green chilies, and spices like turmeric, cumin, and salt to taste. Heat a non-stick pan, pour the batter, and cook until golden brown on both sides. Serve hot with mint chutney or yogurt for a delicious and protein-rich breakfast.

File photo of besan chilla | Image: Unsplash

Besan puda

Besan puda is a traditional Maharashtrian dish similar to besan chilla but thinner and crispier. To make besan puda, mix besan with water, finely chopped onions, green chilies, coriander leaves, and spices like turmeric, cumin, and salt to taste. Heat a non-stick pan, pour a ladleful of batter, and spread it thinly to form a crepe. Cook until golden brown on both sides and serve hot with a dollop of ghee or yogurt for a satisfying and protein-packed breakfast.

Besan dhokla

Besan dhokla is a popular Gujarati snack that can also be enjoyed as a nutritious breakfast option. To make besan dhokla, mix besan with yogurt, water, and spices like turmeric, ginger, green chilies, and salt to taste. Add fruit salt or baking soda to the batter to make it fluffy, then steam in a dhokla maker or steamer until cooked through. Once cooled, cut into squares and garnish with tempered mustard seeds, curry leaves, and chopped coriander. Serve with green chutney or tamarind chutney for a protein-packed and flavorful breakfast.

Besan paratha

Representative image of besan paratha | Image: Pixabay

Besan paratha is a hearty and filling flatbread made from besan, wheat flour, and spices. To make besan paratha, knead besan with wheat flour, water, and spices like ajwain, turmeric, and salt to taste. Divide the dough into balls, roll out each ball into a circle, and cook on a hot griddle until golden brown on both sides. Serve hot with yogurt, pickle, or a dollop of ghee for a nutritious and satisfying breakfast.

Bread pakora

Whether stuffed with spicy potatoes or a thick slice of paneer, bread pakora is a filling and satiating snack that makes for a delicious breakfast. All you have to do is stuff boiled and mashed potatoes inside of two bread slices. Dip that in a little runny besan batter, made with water, slices and green chillies. Deep fry the battered bread and enjoy with green dhaniya chutney or sweet red chutney.