×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 6th, 2024 at 09:37 IST

High-protein Besan Recipes For Healthy And Quick Breakfast Meals

Vegetarians can also enjoy protein-rich breakfast delicacies by adding besan in their diet. These are some quick chickpea flour recipes for your morning meal.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Dhokla is an easy besan recipe
Dhokla is an easy besan recipe | Image:Freepik
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Besan, also known as chickpea flour, is a versatile ingredient that's not only delicious but also packed with protein, making it an excellent choice for a nutritious breakfast. If you These high-protein besan recipes are sure to satisfy your taste buds and keep you energised throughout the morning:

Besan chilla

Besan chilla is a popular Indian breakfast dish made from chickpea flour and spices. It's quick and easy to prepare, making it perfect for busy mornings. To make besan chilla, simply mix besan with water, chopped onions, tomatoes, green chilies, and spices like turmeric, cumin, and salt to taste. Heat a non-stick pan, pour the batter, and cook until golden brown on both sides. Serve hot with mint chutney or yogurt for a delicious and protein-rich breakfast.

File photo of besan chilla | Image: Unsplash

Besan puda

Besan puda is a traditional Maharashtrian dish similar to besan chilla but thinner and crispier. To make besan puda, mix besan with water, finely chopped onions, green chilies, coriander leaves, and spices like turmeric, cumin, and salt to taste. Heat a non-stick pan, pour a ladleful of batter, and spread it thinly to form a crepe. Cook until golden brown on both sides and serve hot with a dollop of ghee or yogurt for a satisfying and protein-packed breakfast.

Besan dhokla

Besan dhokla is a popular Gujarati snack that can also be enjoyed as a nutritious breakfast option. To make besan dhokla, mix besan with yogurt, water, and spices like turmeric, ginger, green chilies, and salt to taste. Add fruit salt or baking soda to the batter to make it fluffy, then steam in a dhokla maker or steamer until cooked through. Once cooled, cut into squares and garnish with tempered mustard seeds, curry leaves, and chopped coriander. Serve with green chutney or tamarind chutney for a protein-packed and flavorful breakfast.

Besan paratha

Representative image of besan paratha | Image: Pixabay

Besan paratha is a hearty and filling flatbread made from besan, wheat flour, and spices. To make besan paratha, knead besan with wheat flour, water, and spices like ajwain, turmeric, and salt to taste. Divide the dough into balls, roll out each ball into a circle, and cook on a hot griddle until golden brown on both sides. Serve hot with yogurt, pickle, or a dollop of ghee for a nutritious and satisfying breakfast.

Bread pakora

Whether stuffed with spicy potatoes or a thick slice of paneer, bread pakora is a filling and satiating snack that makes for a delicious breakfast. All you have to do is stuff boiled and mashed potatoes inside of two bread slices. Dip that in a little runny besan batter, made with water, slices and green chillies. Deep fry the battered bread and enjoy with green dhaniya chutney or sweet red chutney.

Advertisement

Published March 6th, 2024 at 09:37 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Rihanna

Rihanna In Jamnagar

12 hours ago
Kartik Aaryan

Kartik In Goa

12 hours ago
Vijay Varma

Vijay At Gucci Event

12 hours ago
Diljit Dosanjh at Ambani Event

Diljit At Anant's Bash

12 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara In Animal Print

12 hours ago
Athiya Shetty

Athiya At Gucci Event

12 hours ago
MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni joins CSK camp

12 hours ago
Kajal Aggarwal with dad

Kajal With Dad At Airport

18 hours ago
Radhika and Rihanna

Rihanna Hugs Radhika

18 hours ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Aman At Airport

19 hours ago
Madhuri Dixit with Shriram Nene

Madhuri's Airport Fashion

21 hours ago
Ranveer and Deepika

DeepVeer Leaves Jamnagar

21 hours ago
The Debate

Modi Ka Parivar

a day ago
Akon Vibe

Akon Vibes With Anant

2 days ago
Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul-Jackky's Dance

2 days ago
Lucky Ali performs at Anant-Radhika Merchant wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

2 days ago
Nita Ambani

Anant-Radhika wedding

2 days ago
Sini Shetty

Sini's Tribute

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. RC16 Update: Janhvi Kapoor Roped In For Ram Charan Starrer

    Entertainment15 minutes ago

  2. Pod Taxi to be Launched Soon to Ease Travel to Bandra-Kurla Complex

    India News17 minutes ago

  3. BJP Releases 'Modi Ka Parivar' Poster to Counter Lalu Yadav's Remark

    Lok Sabha Elections19 minutes ago

  4. RBI directs card issuers to offer choice of networks to customers

    Economy News20 minutes ago

  5. Kate Winslet Talks About Overcoming An Eating Disorder

    Entertainment21 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo