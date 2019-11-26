Historical Places In India That Must Be Visited Once In A Lifetime

When it comes to historic places in India, the list is endless. From Kashmir to Kanyakumari, India is a rich historical country. While all of the places should be seen at least once in a lifetime, there are few places that catch one’s eye instantly. Here are a few of those exceptionally interesting and beautiful places that must not be missed.

Historical places to visit in India

Taj Mahal

Constructed as a symbol of love, the idea behind the Taj Mahal was of Shah Jahan. He built it in the memory of his beloved wife Mumtaz. It is one of the crown jewels of India. The Taj Mahal is also one of the seven wonders of the World. It is located in Agra and the entry fee is ₹40.

ALSO READ | Travel: Best Places In India For Your Adventurous Winter Vacation

Agra Fort

The Agra Fort was constructed under the watchful eyes of King Akbar. But the final architecture and design of the fort as a result of many different empires. Made of red sandstone and marble, the only point of entry to the fort is the Amar Singh Gate. It also has the famous Jahangiri Mahal. The entry fee is ₹40.

Qutb Minar

The Qutb Minar is a tall tower built with the architectural styles of Afghan. Although the Qutb Minar Complex has a lot of historic and stunning monuments, Qutb Minar is the highlight of it. The tower even has verses from the Quran written on it. Located in Delhi, the entry fee is ₹30.

ALSO READ | Family Trip: Best Places In India Perfect For A Tour With Your Folks

Fatehpur Sikri

Fatehpur Sikri is one of the first planned cities of the Mughal Era. Although it was short-lived, the place is a crucial part of Mughal history. The place also has King Akbar’s palace. The decorative artwork on the pillars is a beautiful sight to see.

Red Fort

Red Fort is a must-visit spot when in Delhi. This fort is a testament to the glorious architectural pride of the Mughals, even this fort was built by Shah Jahan. There is a lot to see at the fort and a lot of history to discover and hence, the fort is best enjoyed with a tour guide. Located in Delhi, the entry fee is ₹30.

ALSO READ | Hyderabad: Three Historical Places In The City You Need To Pay A Visit

ASLO READ | Best Places In India That Every Biryani Fan Must Try