Updated March 17th, 2024 at 14:08 IST

Holi 2024: Special Delicacies That Are Enjoyed In Different Parts Of India

In a country as diverse as India, the sheer variety of food that we get is phenomenal. Here are some Holi special delicacies.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Holi Special Delicacies
Holi Special Delicacies | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Along with colours, music-dance and joyous celebrations, Holi is also a time for indulging in delicious delicacies that are unique to each region. And in a country as diverse as India, the sheer variety of food that we get is phenomenal. Let's take a culinary journey across the country and taste some Holi special delicacies from different parts of India.

Thandai

Thandai is a traditional Holi beverage that originated in North India, particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. It is a creamy and refreshing drink made from a blend of milk, almonds, cashews, pistachios, poppy seeds, fennel seeds, cardamom, saffron, and rose petals. Thandai is often spiked with bhang during Holi celebrations, adding an extra element of fun and merriment to the festivities.

 

Holi special thandai | Image: Unsplash

 

Gujiya

A quintessential Holi treat, gujiya is a sweet dumpling filled with a delectable mixture of khoya (milk solids), dried fruits, nuts, and aromatic spices. The dough is made from refined flour and ghee, then shaped into half-moon pockets and sealed with intricate patterns. Gujiyas are deep-fried until golden brown and crispy, then coated with sugar syrup or powdered sugar for a delightful sweetness.

Kathal ki sabji

Also called vegetarian mutton kathal ki sabji or jackfruit curry is a popular Holi delicacy enjoyed by many vegetarians. Tender jackfruit pieces are cooked in a spicy gravy made from onions, tomatoes, ginger, garlic, and a mix of spices, just like mutton curry. This vegetarian dish is hearty, nutritious, and bursting with delicious flavours, making it a perfect addition to the festive feast.

Mutton malpua

Sweet malpua, paired with delicious mutton curry is a Holi speciality that is enjoyed in many households. Deep fried and then dipped in sugar syrup, malpuas are a great accompaniment to slow-cooked mutton gravy.

 

Mutton curry in enjoyed with malpua | Image: Unsplash

Puran poli

Puran Poli is a traditional Holi delicacy enjoyed in South India, particularly in the states of Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu. It is a sweet flatbread made from a dough of refined flour and ghee, filled with a sweet mixture of cooked lentils (usually chana dal), jaggery, coconut, and aromatic spices such as cardamom and nutmeg. Puran Poli is cooked on a griddle until golden brown and served warm with ghee or milk.

Published March 17th, 2024 at 14:08 IST

