Updated March 22nd, 2024 at 10:13 IST
Holi 2024: Vegetarian Party Menu For A Delicious Festive Treat
Here's a mouthwatering vegetarian spread that will be perfect for your Holi party and will leave the guests craving for more.
- Lifestyle
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Planning a vegetarian party menu promises to be a delightful experience for all. With the sheer range that Indian food has, chalking up a versatile Holi party menu is not just easy, the meal will turn out to be delicious. Here's a mouthwatering vegetarian spread that will captivate your guests' taste buds and leave them craving more.
Appetisers for Holi party
Paneer tikka - Kick off your celebration with the delectable flavours of paneer tikka. Marinated in a mix of curd, spices, and herbs, skewered paneer cubes are grilled to perfection, delivering a smoky and irresistible appetiser.
Samosas - These crispy and savoury pastries filled with spicy potatoes, peas, and onions are the most common Indian appetiser. Served with tangy tamarind chutney or mint-coriander chutney, samosas are sure to be a hit at your gathering.
Advertisement
Main course for Holi party
Vegetable biryani - Everyone’s favourite vegetable biryani is a rice dish layered with mixed vegetables, fragrant spices, and saffron-infused rice. Served with raita and salan, it's a satisfying centrepiece for any festive occasion.
Advertisement
Palak paneer - Creamy spinach gravy with chunks of paneer is a comforting and hearty main course option. This classic dish is rich in flavour and pairs perfectly with fluffy naan or steamed rice.
Side dishes for Holi party
Cucumber raita - Cool and refreshing cucumber raita is the perfect accompaniment to spicy Indian dishes. Made with curd, grated cucumber, and roasted spices, it provides a soothing contrast to the bold flavours of the main course.
Desserts for Holi party
Gulab jamun - Indulge your guests with the decadent sweetness of gulab jamun, soaked in saffron or rose-flavoured syrup. Served warm or cold with vanilla ice cream, these melt-in-your-mouth treats are a beloved Indian dessert.
Kheer - End your meal on a creamy and aromatic note with kheer, a traditional Indian rice pudding flavoured with cardamom, saffron, and nuts. Garnished with pistachios and almonds, kheer is a comforting dessert that's sure to impress.
Advertisement
Beverages for Holi party
Sparkling fruit punch - Quench your guests' thirst with a refreshing sparkling fruit punch made with a combination of fruit juices, sparkling water, and fresh fruit slices. Serve chilled in a large punch bowl for a festive and cooling drink option.
Advertisement
Thandai - Any Holi party is incomplete without the delicious Holi. flavoured with dry fruits, kesar and badam, this yummy drink can be infused with bhaang as well, of course in moderation.
Advertisement
Published March 22nd, 2024 at 09:07 IST