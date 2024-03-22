Advertisement

Planning a vegetarian party menu promises to be a delightful experience for all. With the sheer range that Indian food has, chalking up a versatile Holi party menu is not just easy, the meal will turn out to be delicious. Here's a mouthwatering vegetarian spread that will captivate your guests' taste buds and leave them craving more.

Appetisers for Holi party

Paneer tikka - Kick off your celebration with the delectable flavours of paneer tikka. Marinated in a mix of curd, spices, and herbs, skewered paneer cubes are grilled to perfection, delivering a smoky and irresistible appetiser.

Samosas - These crispy and savoury pastries filled with spicy potatoes, peas, and onions are the most common Indian appetiser. Served with tangy tamarind chutney or mint-coriander chutney, samosas are sure to be a hit at your gathering.

Samosas | Image: Unsplash

Main course for Holi party

Vegetable biryani - Everyone’s favourite vegetable biryani is a rice dish layered with mixed vegetables, fragrant spices, and saffron-infused rice. Served with raita and salan, it's a satisfying centrepiece for any festive occasion.

Palak paneer - Creamy spinach gravy with chunks of paneer is a comforting and hearty main course option. This classic dish is rich in flavour and pairs perfectly with fluffy naan or steamed rice.

Palak paneer | Image: Unsplash

Side dishes for Holi party

Cucumber raita - Cool and refreshing cucumber raita is the perfect accompaniment to spicy Indian dishes. Made with curd, grated cucumber, and roasted spices, it provides a soothing contrast to the bold flavours of the main course.

Desserts for Holi party

Gulab jamun - Indulge your guests with the decadent sweetness of gulab jamun, soaked in saffron or rose-flavoured syrup. Served warm or cold with vanilla ice cream, these melt-in-your-mouth treats are a beloved Indian dessert.

Kheer - End your meal on a creamy and aromatic note with kheer, a traditional Indian rice pudding flavoured with cardamom, saffron, and nuts. Garnished with pistachios and almonds, kheer is a comforting dessert that's sure to impress.

Gulab jamun | Image: Unsplash

Beverages for Holi party

Sparkling fruit punch - Quench your guests' thirst with a refreshing sparkling fruit punch made with a combination of fruit juices, sparkling water, and fresh fruit slices. Serve chilled in a large punch bowl for a festive and cooling drink option.

Thandai - Any Holi party is incomplete without the delicious Holi. flavoured with dry fruits, kesar and badam, this yummy drink can be infused with bhaang as well, of course in moderation.