How To Check Watermelon Is Real Or Fake? Here Are The Easy Ways To Spot Adulteration At Home

How To Check Watermelon Is Real Or Fake? | Image: X

Besides mangoes, watermelon is another fruit that makes summer worth surviving. Packed with essential vitamins and antioxidants, watermelon is an excellent choice for staying hydrated during the hot summery season. However, as the first watermelons of the season hit the markets, the risk of adulteration and artificial ripening increases to meet rising demand.

How to test watermelon is real or fake?

When you bring home a juicy watermelon this summer, here are five simple ways to check if it’s genuine or chemically ripened:

Check the Colour and Patterns

A natural watermelon has dark green skin with clear stripes or spots. Its surface shouldn’t appear overly shiny or unnaturally bright. A glossy finish might mean it’s been waxed or painted.

Do the Water Test

Cut a piece of the red flesh and place it in a glass of water. If the water quickly turns pink or red, it could mean the fruit has been coloured with synthetic dyes.

Examine the Field Spot

Look for a creamy yellow or orange field spot, which shows where the watermelon rested on the ground while ripening naturally. A deep yellow spot usually indicates natural ripening, while a white or missing spot suggests early harvesting or artificial ripening.

Try the Tap Test

Tap the watermelon lightly. A naturally ripe one makes a deep, hollow sound, while a dull sound could mean it’s overripe or artificially altered.

Inspect for injection marks or cracks