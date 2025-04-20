How To Know If Your Paneer Is Real Or Fake? 6 Ways To Check Authenticity | Image: X

#FakePaneer has been trending all over the internet since Maharashtra Water Resources Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil revealed on February 10 that many hotels in the state use paneer made from vegetable oil instead of milk. It is the similar incident that a social media user in October 2024 claimed that Zomato listed "Analogue Paneer," made from vegetable oil, as suitable for tikka and gravy dishes. These cases have left people anxious about how to identify between the real and fake paneer, before buying it.

Ways to Identify Fake Paneer

Taste & Texture Test

Real paneer has a smooth, slightly crumbly texture with a distinct milky aroma. In contrast, analogue paneer feels rubbery and lacks the fresh milk scent, suggesting it is made from vegetable oil or other substitutes.

Use your hands

Use your clean hands to mash some paneer. If the paneer is adulterated and made with skimmed milk, it will crumble under the pressure of your hands.

Heat test

When heated, real paneer releases milk fat and may develop a slight browning. In contrast, analogue paneer, made with vegetable fat, often releases excess water and feels rubbery due to its lower fat content.

Arhar dal test

To perform this test, boil paneer in water and let it cool. Then, sprinkle some tur dal powder on it and leave it for 10 minutes. If the paneer turns light red, it indicates the presence of detergent or urea.

Smell test